5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Enter A Lucky New Era Starting On April 14

Monday’s Water Ox day brings a practical kind of magic to the Chinese zodiac signs that enter a lucky new era on April 14. This good energy doesn’t ask you to hustle harder or manifest perfectly. Instead, it rewards steadiness, honesty, and the effort you already put in that no one saw. In the year of the Wood Snake and the month of the Metal Dragon, this Receive Day it about finally receiving something that was already meant for you, no need to chase.

Advertisement

These five animal signs are being reminded that real luck and good fortune often shows up through stability, softness, and support you didn’t think you were allowed to have, until now.

1. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your animal day, and with Water feeding your Earth energy, it’s like someone is finally watering the roots you’ve been quietly tending. The kind of lucky era you are entering today is actually grounding and brings a huge sigh of relief. Someone may offer to cover a bill without you asking, or you’ll get a refund, credit, or small win that makes your week easier. And it won’t feel random, it’ll feel like the universe is finally noticing how steady you’ve been.

What I love about this day for you is that it doesn’t pressure you to be on. If you’ve been trying to stay strong through a weird mix of hope and burnout, today gives you evidence that you’re not invisible. Even a slow start to the morning could lead to a real moment of relief later. Maybe a medical result comes back clean or someone in your life who’s been difficult finally softens. This is a Receive Day, and you’re the sign most aligned with its frequency. Don’t overthink it, just accept what shows up.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It’s still your year, but today’s Water Ox energy catapults you into a luck new era that's all about emotional reliability that’s been missing lately. You’ve been navigating so much mental load at once, maybe trying to anticipate other people’s reactions or second-guessing a choice you already made. But today reminds you that not everything needs to be optimized. Some things — like real support or peace — can just be received.

You might get help with something you were dreading, like a friend stepping in to handle a task or someone from your past reaching out to smooth over an old mess. And while your instinct might be to stay a little cool or cautious (I get it, you’ve been burned before), this is one of those days where people actually mean what they say. Accepting a little ease isn’t a trap. It’s your gift today.

3. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re one of the animal signs that thrives when emotional and financial needs are both being met, but lately it might have felt like neither have been. This Receive Day helps restore a little softness in your world, and honestly, it’s overdue. Someone in your life may offer affection or attention in a way that actually lands. No strings, no guilt. Or you might receive money, food, or even a small gift that makes you feel seen.

I once had a Goat friend say, “I just want to feel like I’m not carrying everything alone.” That’s the lucky new era you are shifting into today. If you’ve been quietly longing for someone to just notice what you’ve been managing, you could be surprised by who finally does. Monday, being the first day of your lucky streak, isn’t a fireworks kind of day. It’s more like someone bringing you tea without asking, but that gesture might matter more than they know and it's just the beginning for you, Goat.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Today could bring the kind of win that makes your week, especially if you’ve been feeling a little underappreciated. You may get an unexpected compliment, a small but meaningful financial boost, or finally hear back from someone who’d been dragging their feet. If you’ve been worried about whether someone truly values you, today might bring a clear sign that they do.

What makes this day so good for you is that it taps into your natural generosity without draining you. You might get invited somewhere you actually want to go, or someone includes you in a plan in a way that feels genuine. It’s okay to admit that sometimes, feeling picked matters. This isn’t about ego — it’s about receiving a reminder that you’re loved without having to overextend to prove your worth.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re not usually one to sit around waiting for things, but Monday’s Receive Day brings a different kind of satisfaction. You may hear that something you thought had stalled — a contract, a decision, a purchase — is moving forward after all. Even something as simple as a delayed paycheck coming through or someone paying you back could help you feel a bit more secure.

I’ve seen Roosters get so used to chasing results that they don’t always know how to receive without performing. But this isn’t that. You're entering a lucky new era where what’s yours shows up without you having to hustle. And that includes emotional returns, too. Someone may express admiration or gratitude that you genuinely weren’t expecting. Let yourself enjoy it without brushing it off, this newfound luck is yours to keep.

Advertisement

If your Chinese zodiac sign isn’t listed today, don’t stress. Receive Days can bring subtle blessings that grow over time. Look out for moments that feel oddly well-timed or kind, that’s abundance, too, especially on a Monday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.