5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes Starting April 14

Starting April 14 - 20, 2025, five zodiac signs experience powerful weekly horoscopes. We begin the week with strong energy as Juno retrograde enters Scorpio on April 15 and Mercury moves out of Pisces and into Aries on April 16. Since Aries and Scorpio are both ruled by Mars, there's a connection between these two transits. They will create a deep need for more meaningful and soul-satisfying relationships, especially in romance. Conversation and intellectual compatibility become more important. And if you can have fun while doing things with others, that's even better.

The weekend will be awesome with Mars entering Leo on April 18 and then the Sun moving to Taurus on April 19, starting Taurus season. Look forward to fun with family and friends, more creative ideas and spontaneity, and the desire to live life to the fullest. Now let's focus on Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, the five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with the powerful weekly horoscopes for April 14 - 20, 2025:

1. Cancer

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best day of the week for Cancer: April 17

Cancer, this is the perfect week to become more physically active and hit your exercise goals. Find new ways to move your body more through sports, dance, or family-friendly games that get you to enjoy the outdoors. The upcoming holiday weekend is a perfect time to enjoy community activities. Embrace life's lightheartedness and spend quality time with your loved ones. Positive energy will heighten your intuition and make you fast-thinking so you can make smart decisions without much effort.

This year's Taurus Season begins on April 19, so this day brings you favorable energy to do something special. You have amazing times ahead, so use this week to prepare for the upcoming weeks. If possible, do an intention-setting exercise this weekend to claim the Sun's energy to manifest better opportunities at work or your social network.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best day of the week for Pisces: April 18

Pisces, know what's in your heart before you express yourself creatively. You'll need some alone time this week, so dedicate quiet time to think at the start of each day. This will make you more mindful of what originates from within and how you may be influenced by your peers and other people throughout the day. You'll learn valuable lessons as part of your Saturn in Pisces challenge, but if you are dedicated to differentiating between what you want and what others demand of you, you'll know how to bring your vision to life in the purest manner possible without becoming distracted.

Try to balance the intensity of social expectations by being more relaxed over the weekend. Mindfulness is your primary purpose, so soak up the natural blessings of the world around you and recharge.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Pisces

Best day of the week for Aries: April 19

Aries, the Sun leaving your sign to enter Taurus creates an excellent week for you! Mainly because many of your wishes are about to manifest now that the Sun begins to activate your money sector. The closer we get to the end of Aries Season, the quicker improvements will happen for you. So be observant about opportunities and the universe opening doors. When you see things begin to move, you'll seamlessly incorporate these new changes and manifested wishes as if they were always there in your life.

The weekend will be especially fun for you. You can let your inner child come out and play. Be silly, and don't let external judgments hold you back from expressing yourself during the springtime — your season of joy. Happiness will be the energy that powers your new wishes.

4. Scorpio

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Pisces

Best day of the week for Scorpio: April 20

Scorpio, you have an intriguing week ahead, especially after Mercury enters Aries on April 16. Your mind will be quicker to pick up on red flags and discrepancies in your surroundings, more curious about new knowledge, and eager to dig into recent findings. The result will be a more protected aura and a peaceful life. So cheers to that!

Be more open-minded when meeting new people with different mannerisms or culture-based behavior patterns. You may meet your next best friends this way, even if they are nothing like you.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Cancer

Best day of the week for Sagittarius: April 19

Sagittarius, embrace the fun and playful energy of springtime, and let your inner child play. Don't skip community festivities over the weekend, and if possible, take part in treasure hunts like thrifting or shopping for a signature outfit. Do things that bring your curious nature to the surface, ignite your desire to explore.

This is also a great week for spending quality time with friends and family. Do you like to be spontaneous? A weekend trip is definitely called for or host a house party and invite your loved ones to celebrate and have fun together.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.