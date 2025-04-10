I'm A Tarot Reader & Here's What's In Store For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, April 11

I pulled a single tarot card for each zodiac sign today to find out what is in store for them on April 11, 2025. Friday's tarot horoscope reveals that we all will experience sudden changes. The Moon is in Libra, and we feel slightly off balance due to its conversation with Pluto. Pluto rules the underworld, and it also activates our subconscious mind. This leads to insightfulness during conversations with others. We perceive things we didn't know before and want to act on them.

The warning for today is not to be hasty; Pluto tends to incite passion that leads to anger or frustration. Impulsive behavior can result, but Pluto can also give extreme self-control. Instead, aim to learn and grow. Lean on curiousness and foster honesty when you can. The collective tarot card for the Moon in Libra is Justice: ethics and truth. Let each of these traits guide you down the right path. Now, let's see what your specific tarot horoscope says for the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on April 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You solve a massive problem, Aries. You're quite the troubleshooter, Aries, and today a pressing problem requires you to put your thinking cap on and make changes.

Decisions are like people; no two are similar. There's a uniqueness to what you face, so don't treat it the same way you have handled other past matters. Instead, give this one the time it's due.

Do your due diligence. You want to make a wise decision, Aries. And you will!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You change someone's life today, Taurus. Dig into those pockets of yours and give something to someone you know can never repay you.

Today, you find a way to move beyond the material realm you're so known for and enter one that focuses on the universe's abundance, despite what your bank account says.

Yes, you can be a truly generous person, Taurus. Initially, you may wonder if you're risking your financial situation; however, there is a wonderful law in the universe that provides gifts to the giver. You get much more than you ever can give. What if generosity were a celestial test? Would you pass it?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You learn about yourself deeply, Gemini. It's a good thing you're a curious-natured personality type because others may run from too many changes. Not you, though. You love a challenge and embrace opportunities when they come your way.

Today, you see how life is a series of learning experiences, Gemini. One situation can lead to another and then another that causes you to experience human nature's complex energy in a way you had not done before.

You may be invited to go on a trip, or get involved in a noble cause. You might decide to change a job to pursue a dream. Whatever rainbow you decide to chase down today will expand your mind and make you wise.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You get a chance of a lifetime, Cancer. Sometimes you can be so lucky that you think opportunities are a dime a dozen.

However, today you may be in a precarious position to find something so precious that if you pass it, it won't come around again. This time, your situation is a divine appointment. You either make it on time or you don't.

So, the message for today is don't sleep on your opportunities. Cancer, if you want something and it comes along, it may be inconveniently timed.

But, there's always a reason why the door of fate opens when it does. It's meant to help you see that sometimes your faith is more powerful than control; your purpose can be much more significant than your ability to understand the reasons why. If you know something is there and it's what you want, follow your heart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You gain a sense of clarity, and your psychic energy deepens, Leo. Pay attention to your emotions, especially your knee-jerk reactions whenever you face a problem, person, or unique circumstance.

In fact, it's OK to ask for space to get to know yourself better and explore what emotions are bubbling inside you at any given time. Processing emotions is a divine part of growing more spiritual, and it's as if you are being called to your sage era.

So, ask for what you need to grow more spiritually aware, no matter how long it takes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

You find true love, Virgo, and it comes in many forms. Today, you enter a beautiful, peaceful time and it involves all the good things you imagine life could be.

You find friends who are faithful and kind. You experience new life in your family relationships. Your workplace seems like a supportive environment where you thrive and enjoy learning and growing with others.

For today, the smallest glimmer of hope for better things to come glistens on the horizon. It's there to help you see that your journey today isn't for no reason. Keep going, and you'll find the strength to remain strong until you get what your heart desires.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

You battle and win today, Libra. Some say you're the sign of balance, peace and beauty, but they don't know how fiercely you protect what's yours. Your faith encourages you and carries you through a tough time.

You may face hardships with someone you love that require tough conversations and perhaps some bitter words. But, during difficulty, you shine.

You show your inner resolve and courage and can navigate hardships easily and gracefully. You'll impress yourself, Libra! Don't bend to what you know you can't compromise on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Your hard work brings a rich reward, which may be monetary, Scorpio. Today, you discover that sweet balance between hard work and getting what you've earned. It's as if the heavens open the flood gates and decide that today will be the day that you get a windfall.

Yes, life is stressful at times, especially regarding work and making money. But because you can find a way to manage it all, something magical happens.

It's as if you found the button to your own jackpot! You put something in and an abundance of gold comes out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You reconnect with an old friend, Sagittarius. This is a special day for you, and it involves the true meaning of lifetime friendship.

You have someone in your life who comes to mind and it's because they are thinking of you, too. Your life's journey took you both down different paths, but there is a time when they will converge again.

You've learned your lessons, and they have learned theirs too. It's time to reach out and stop hiding from what could be, Sagittarius. Today, you regain something precious that you once thought was lost: the love of a true friend and ally.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

Today, you face life's problems and find you're much stronger than you realized. It's hard to see a problem for what it is, especially when it triggers your fears about the future and what you may be incapable of accomplishing.

But Friday isn't about backing down or running to save your pride. Instead, you have an appointment with destiny to speak your truth and see how powerful it can be.

You might be confronting an unfair situation that has gone on for years, but something in the universe helps you out. It's never easy to be honest, but you can do it. Speak the truth in love, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Heartbreak happens, Aquarius. You may come to terms with a reality that breaks your heart in two, and it hurts. It's never easy when you are the one who decides to end a situation, but something in your heart knows that this was a necessary part of your healing journey.

So, you face things head on, and battle today's pain for the joy of tomorrow. The exchange seems fair since you have much more to look forward to and put what you don't want behind you, even if it filled a void in your life for now.

Plus, you get a benefit that makes this even more worthwhile. You can use this experience to overcome tough times and help others. It's a win, win, isn't it, Aquarius?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You may have to wait for what you thought would happen today, and it will disappoint you, but there's a reason why it's not working out. The universe has decided to protect you from harm and give you a blessing in return for your patience.

How many times has this happened in the past, Pisces, only for you to find out that it was the best thing to happen to you at that moment? You know things aren't always smooth sailing, and you've learned to be wise and discerning.

Tell your heart that it's OK not to make as much progress as you wanted to when it yearns for what you thought the day would bring. You can still benefit from slow growth, even if you should have done more now. What's confusing now will make total sense later!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.