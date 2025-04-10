Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 11, 2025

On Friday, April 11, 2025, joy returns for three zodiac signs. With astrology lighting the fire beneath us, these signs are about to feel this shift in a big way. Thanks to the fast-moving, transformative energy of Moon trine Pluto, change isn’t just coming, it’s already here. Not only will we experience deep happiness, but we’ll also gain clarity on how to keep it alive.

This is the moment to clear out what no longer serves us and get rid of things we’ve been holding onto for far too long. The process has been building and now it’s finally time to let go. For three zodiac signs, the truth is knocking, and it’s time to answer. Facing these truths head-on allows us to break free from the habits and patterns that have been holding us back. We’re ready for the return of joy, and nothing will stand in our way.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on April 11, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You feel as if you have to explain yourself every time you tell someone that you're feeling great, as if you owe the world the same kind of misery that's being pushed down our throats night and day. Well, you, Scorpio, are a freethinking person. You'll feel joy if joy is there, and no one's going to stop that.

During the transit, Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that there's enough misery in the world right now and that you don't have to add to it to be a part of it. You want your happy place, your good mindset, and during Moon trine Pluto, you create it for yourself.

Joy returns to your life because you insist on it, Scorpio. You could start a trend with this kind of thinking, but for now, you'll stick to making yourself happy. Joy comes around, and you do not send it packing. Good for you.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Moon trine Pluto has the power to flip everything on its side for you, Capricorn. You're about to witness your own reaction to negativity, and you'll shock yourself with how you can turn it all around.

You are about to enter an era of joy in your life. While that might not even sound possible to you at this point, you'll see just how powerful the transit of Moon trine Pluto is at attitude rearranging.

Your attitude is the first to go, and that will be a welcome goodbye because you've been driving yourself nuts for the last few months. It's time to give yourself a mental break. Bring on the good stuff, as this is the time for joy.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

This is what you've been waiting for, Pisces: the return of joy. You've been feeling as if the negativity of the world has crossed the threshold and that all there is, is darkness and hopelessness. But still, there was always a light in your heart, and on April 11, that light turns on.

You may come to realize that during a transit like Moon trine Pluto, you rediscover yourself again. This means that all the goodness and hope you have to come to stifle is still there, inside you, waiting for you to recognize it again.

Joy returns on April 11, and this is only the beginning. There's so much to hold on to, and you are done endlessly giving in to the negativity. This is the day you take your power back, Pisces, and it feels like a million bucks.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.