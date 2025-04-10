3 Zodiac Signs Start Feeling Excited About Life Again On April 11, 2025

On Friday, April 11, 2025, three zodiac signs start feeling excited about life again during the complex transit of the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius. Interestingly, this Libra-Pluto-Aquarius event shakes us up so much that we basically fall back into position, knowing exactly what our next move needs to be.

There's a definite clarity that comes along with this transit, and this will push us towards our personal goals. We are coming out of a state of confusion and inertia, and now, we are ready to move forward and progress.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Three zodiac signs start feeling excited about life again on April 11, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You've got a lot going on, and the first item on your to-do list is to understand what your priorities are. You seek clarity and direction, and the only way you'll get it is by breaking your schedule down, piece by piece.

During the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius, on April 11, you receive the kind of insight that shows you exactly what your next move needs to be. It may be meticulous, and it may seem like a lot of work at first, but by sorting through the things of your life, you will eventually find clarity.

Because you are a person of immense ambition and creativity, you sometimes stumble on all the many things you CAN do, but end up not doing any of them. This Pluto transit grounds you and puts everything into perspective so that you CAN focus.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

First of all, a Libra Moon is hovering above, and while it is trine with Pluto, it has an exceptionally positive influence over you. On this day, April 11, you will figure something out that's been in dire need of attention.

All you require is enough time by yourself to get the clarity you need to understand something in your life. You don't need distractions right now, and fortunately, during the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius, you're able to swing a little alone time for yourself.

When you are alone, Libra, you can make magic. You need the solitude in order to think, and when you think on this particular day, you come up with solutions and great ideas. Typical Libra! Always finding a better way.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You feel that if you continue as you've been, you may end up not liking your life, and that automatically registers in you as TIME TO STOP. Perhaps you've adopted a bad habit, or maybe you've just been on a self-destructive streak — all you know is that it must stop and you must be the one to stop it.

Transits like the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius are very helpful when it comes to really getting introspective, and that's the kind of vision you need right now, Capricorn. You need clarity and direction because you crave positivity. Enough with the negative!

The Libra Moon is the part of the equation that affects you most. It delivers balance and poise, allowing you to see exactly what you need to stop if you are to make yourself happy again. And you will most definitely be doing that, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.