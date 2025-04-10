4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On April 11, 2025

On Friday, April 11, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. We've got a complicated transit to work with on this day, but its effect will be powerful and somewhat satisfying. It's one of those days when we ask and we receive, almost immediately. During Moon in Libra Trine Pluto in Aquarius, astrology shows us that anything goes.

This day brings a transit that truly benefits four signs of the zodiac. There's a whole lot of transformative energy taking place here. We will find that all it takes is the nerve to do something gutsy, while believing in ourselves throughout all of it. No turning back and no regrets.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on April 11, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You've been waiting around for a sign from the universe telling you to go ahead with something that's been on your mind, but you're starting to realize that the sign is that there is NO sign. During the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius, the sign is that you need no sign at all.

In other words, it's time. Right now. April 11 is the day when you decide that you can no longer wait for the perfect conditions to act. You must take action right now and get your big plan on the road.

You've got the balance of Libra and the transformative powers of Pluto on your side. If there's a sign to be found, it's the one that tells you you're the one in charge here. So, make a move, Aries. Get it done!

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

In the vein of no regrets, you'll take on this day with courage and the determination to get something done that you've pushed aside for way too long. You've got this amazing transit working for you. The Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius is all about progress.

It's not just about action and getting things done for you, Cancer. It's about having the nerve and taking the chance to do it right. You may feel impulsive on this day, April 11, and you may trust your gut — a good idea.

The universe is trying to let you know via its cosmic transits that you are about to experience good luck as a result of trusting your gut on something that you previously found iffy. You find certainty on this day, and it works for you, Cancer.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

During the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius transit, you'll see something nearly miraculous take place in your own life. The universe is telling you to trust yourself and that you're making the right move.

Only you really know what move that is, Aquarius, but on April 11, you'll be making it. It's going to result in more opportunities for even better moves.

This day that shows you instant results, and this is the stuff that really inspires you. You don't want to have to wait and wait, because you know yourself; you'll get bored if you have to wait too long. Well, here come the in-your-face results, Aquarius, and they sure are good.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You don't just need a sign from the universe, you need a power-packed guarantee. While the universe guarantees very little outside of the universal truths we all share, you'll see that during the Libra Moon trine Pluto in Aquarius, the universe is definitely signaling you something fierce.

This day, April 11, is exactly what you needed because you were feeling deficient when it came to hope and inspiration. It's amazing what a little cosmic light can do for a person, and you, Pisces, have always been receptive to the goodness of the universe.

So, you have it your way on this day, Pisces. You stay open to the powers of the transit as they bolster you into believing there's so much to look forward to. You discard negative beliefs on this day. Wow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.