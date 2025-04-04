Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 5 — Mars Trines Venus

On Saturday, April 5, retrograde Venus in Pisces will trine Mars in Cancer, bringing change in each zodiac sign's relationship and love horoscope. Venus in Pisces first aligned with retrograde Mars in Cancer on January 25. At that time, Mars was still retrograde, while Venus had yet to begin its journey.

Venus is nearing the end of its retrograde as it stations direct on April 12, as Mars is direct in Cancer. What does this mean? Reflect on what was happening or just beginning to surface in your romantic relationship in January, as you may make different relationship decisions now. Venus in Pisces and Mars in Cancer won’t align again for another fifteen years; this is an important energy to work with if you're in a long-term relationship or making a lifetime commitment; ensure that you’re only making decisions that align with your heart.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 5, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must be open to gaining a new perspective, beautiful Aries. The energies of Pisces and Cancer bring up themes of healing and truth within your relationship and home life. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you may finally be able to understand past decisions you’ve made in your romantic life.

This should allow you to make changes from a place of compromise and understanding. While it may bring some uncomfortable energy, this can help you heal from what you’ve been through and refocus on what matters most.

Taurus

Remain open to all possibilities, dear Taurus. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you will experience the need for important conversations in your romantic relationship. This may involve the future you had dreamed of, and whether you and your partner are truly aligned.

There may also be a situation in which you gain vital information from a third party or a friend. This information will help you understand your relationship better and allow you to choose yourself and the love you deserve.

Gemini

Trust yourself to know what you need, sweet Gemini. While Pisces energy mostly affects your sense of career, it also brings about the need to prioritize your life in a balanced and healthy way. This energy can draw you to self-validate so that you can be confident you’re making decisions that truly reflect your truth.

As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you will have greater awareness of the value of a relationship in your life. This may lead you to make an unexpected choice or decision about your life; however, it is one that you must trust yourself to follow through on.

Cancer

Everything you want is in reach, dearest Cancer. The energy of Pisces governs your house of luck, abundance, and new beginnings. This is the perfect energy to create a life you genuinely love and attract in that healthy, amazing relationship you’ve been dreaming of. But to do that, you must allow yourself to move forward.

Retrograde Venus in Pisces will trine Mars in Cancer helping you to embrace your confidence and take action. This may involve revisiting a past theme or person; however, it feels like this is a choice you are meant to take. Listen to your heart and let yourself move toward what you most want.

Leo

Take your time making any choice, beautiful Leo. Retrograde Venus in Pisces is in your house of rebirth and transformation. This area of your life can often bring up themes you’ve been avoiding dealing with, or those that feel uncomfortable. As retrograde Venus aligns with Mars in Cancer in your house of secrets, you may uncover a secret within your relationship.

This may be something your partner has kept from you, or a piece of information you have withheld. The information that comes out may lead you to reconsider your romantic decisions, but it would be best to do so after April 12 once Venus is direct.

Virgo

Everything that is happening is meant to help you, dear Virgo. It may be hard to imagine that the events and situations in your romantic life are beneficial. However, it is a process you must trust within. Retrograde Venus in Pisces has been moving through your house of relationships since March 29.

While Venus is set to station direct on April 12, you still have some lessons to move through. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you may feel drawn to retreat to your circle of friends rather than deal with what is going on in your relationship.

This energy may also point to a new relationship, especially with someone you once considered a friend. Be sure you’re not trying to run away from your problems, after all, wherever you go, you will eventually have to deal with them.

Libra

It’s not your job to make everyone else happy, sweet Libra. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you will again feel a strong push to reevaluate how your relationship contributes to your feeling like your best self. You are stronger now than you were when these planets first connected in January, and because of that, you may find yourself making a different decision.

Themes of financial independence have arisen recently, in which you need to feel you can take care of yourself before making any decisions about a relationship. The good news is that you’ve done that for yourself, so there is no reason to stay in a relationship that no longer serves you.

Scorpio

Embrace the new, Scorpio. The energy of Pisces calls to your soul, reminding you that you deserve a life that you are truly in love with. However, you must give up your self-sabotaging ways to seize the opportunities around you. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, there will be a chance to revisit a choice that you made previously.

However, now you know what it is you need and deserve from romance, which will make all the difference. Let yourself change your mind and believe in yourself and all you can attract into your life. Just remember to achieve it, you will have to leave behind your comfort zone.

Sagittarius

If it’s not working, then change it, Sagittarius. You’ve been putting great effort into your relationship and home life in the past year due to Saturn in Pisces. This has been motivated by your desire for growth and to have your environment reflect your own healing.

However, you aren’t responsible for the choices of others, nor are you expected to teach them how to be their best self. As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you may need to decide. If something isn’t working no matter how much you’ve tried, the only option may be to leave.

Capricorn

You must make peace with yourself before you can do that with others, Capricorn. Mars retrograde in Cancer was powerful as it moved through your house of relationships. While Mars stationed direct on February 23, it has been revisiting themes from that period while continuing to move through Cancer.

As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer today, you can make peace with yourself and your partner. While Mars in Cancer highlights your house of relationships, retrograde Venus in Pisces is all about communication and understanding. It’s time to compromise, to find peace, and to let go of what is preventing you from going all in on love.

Aquarius

You must value yourself first, Aquarius. Mars in Cancer has been spending an extended period of time in your house of well-being. This can create the energy of wanting to be home and a need for alone time. Mars is set to shift into Leo on April 18, so this energy is beginning to come to a close, but before it does, you must make sure you’ve learned the purpose of this time.

As retrograde Venus in Pisces aligns with Mars in Cancer, you will need to value yourself first. You have to put yourself first if you hope a partner will prioritize you too. Honoring this and making choices that support what you deserve will bring clarity and ease into your romantic life.

Pisces

There is no rush, sweet Pisces. You are a meandering zodiac sign, but with Saturn in your sign, you’ve been less patient with the process than you normally are. While this phase will begin to transform in the year ahead, it’s important to recognize that there is no rush to determine your next steps.

Venus retrograde in your sign of Pisces will trine Mars in Cancer, helping you to understand what sets your soul on fire. This can help with romantic matters by giving you clarity and the ability to advocate for your needs, but it’s also about living a life that truly resonates with your soul. Don’t rush through this process; instead, be open to what and who the universe reveals to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.