10 Signs Someone Is Closed Off To Magic And Missing Out On The Universe's Guidance

I am all about magic. Over the years, as I’ve explored how to enjoy more magic in my life, I’ve learned so much about what magic is and how to connect with it. Once you're open to it, the pieces come together, and they help you get what you want.

Magic is the art of directing energy with your emotions. When you get excited and energized by something you desire, and put that out to the Universe, you're attracting what you want using your magic. Everything in the Universe is made of energy, so this is how you connect with your mystical nature.

However, many people are closed off to magic and miss out on the guidance from the Universe, and the fun too. There are several indicators to let you know you’re not connected to this energy.

Ten signs someone is closed off to the magical guidance of the universe

1. They're constantly feeling drained

When you’re exhausted all the time and lack energy, that’s a sure sign you’re not connected to the Universe. Maybe things haven’t been going your way, or you have too much on your plate. Whatever the cause, your fatigue lets you know you’re out of balance and cut off from the flow of life force energy.

Solution: Take some me-time! Self-care is the cure for lack of energy. Learn to say “No” if that’s what’s needed to carve out the essential time you need to nurture yourself back to vibrancy. Magic is strongest when you feel good and are optimistic.

Even 10 minutes a day gives you a start to shift your vibe. When you get serious about taking care of yourself, you’ll feel more alive, and you’ll be able to help others from this brighter, happier place.

2. They lack flexibility

BearFotos via Shutterstock

Sometimes, people get a little rigid in their thinking, feeling there is just one way to do something. Yet, we know there is more than one way up the mountain. When you’re not open to other methods or ideas, you limit the flow and access to magic.

Solution: If flexibility is something you struggle with, consider the smallest way you can consider one other option. Maybe it’s how you make dinner or drive to work. Do something to shake up your routine, allowing for new possibilities to enter your world. That’s magic!

3. They're indecisive

Confusion and indecision can be incredibly stressful. You might feel stuck and unable to move forward, even though you know you must make a choice. This means you‘re cut off from your magic and inner knowing which has the answers needed for your highest good.

Solution: This issue can be addressed by learning to use and rely on your intuition. Everyone has this ability because it’s been coded into your DNA.

Even if you only listen to your gut, which scientists call your second brain, this inner knowledge has been there since the beginning of humankind. It’s part of your basic survival instinct. Connecting with your intuition is a big part of having more magic in your life.

4. They seek external validation

When you look outside yourself for answers and confirmation you’re headed in the right direction, that’s a sure sign you’re closed off from your magic. If you need the approval of others, you make yourself reliant on them rather than yourself, as shown by a study in the Journal of Social Issues.

Solution: Learn to check in with your heart and intuition. Work on getting to know yourself well enough that you can self-validate. The only approval you need is your own.

Practice tuning into your wisdom and checking with your body to see what feels right. This is how you’ll connect with guidance from the Universe, tap into your magic, and count on yourself. Following this practice will give you a strong sense of empowerment.

5. They're missing out on playfulness

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

If you don’t have a sense of playfulness in your life, you are cut off from magic and the Universe. Taking time for play adds fun and joy to the ordinary and keeps things interesting.

Solution: A light-hearted approach to life lifts your spirit and gives you the space to enjoy more of what life has to offer. Engaging in play helps you reconnect to the childlike self who thought anything was possible.

This allows you to feel everything will work out for your highest good and solutions will magically appear as you stay open to what is possible.

6. They lack creativity

Without creativity, you cannot solve problems or contribute to the beauty of the world. To be human is to be creative because you are a part of all creation. When you lack creativity, that’s another glaring sign your magic is shut down.

Solution: Get out your crayons (colored pencils, etc.) and coloring book! You can find adult coloring books with wonderful mandalas or patterns. According to the Mayo Clinic, coloring helps people reduce stress, by calming the mind and relaxing the body.

A creative outlet like coloring doesn’t require a fancy end product, so it takes all the pressure off of creativity. You simply enjoy the downtime, so this is the way to go to get back your magic!

7. They feel unfulfilled

If you’re unsatisfied with how your life is going, you may lack enthusiasm for what you’re doing. Without some excitement, joy, or the ability to look forward to what you do, how can there be any magic?

Solution: When you want to connect to your magic, find something to be excited or happy about. Look for small things like a funny pet reel on social media, spring flowers, a beautiful sunset, or having a wonderful meal. When you start small, you make it much easier to get rolling and allow your excitement and happiness to build.

The next part is to realize you can find fulfillment outside your job. Not everyone can just quit, so thankfully there’s an alternative. You might take up a hobby or learn something new. Try pickleball, sing karaoke, or see a new movie every couple of weeks.

Volunteering is a wonderful way to find more satisfaction as you help others in need. When you take the focus off yourself, you stop thinking about your problems and make space for more possibilities. That’s the space where magic happens!

8. They blame external factors

It’s natural to blame other people for your problems or big corporations, the government, politics, etc. This is when you feel like things are happening to you that are out of your control.

No question, there’s some truth here. However, studies in the European Journal of Social Psychology suggested a victim mentality can severely limit you and minimize your options for making positive changes. This is a sign you’re closed off to magic and the Universe’s guidance.

Solution: Take time to look within. You might try meditation, journaling, or other self-reflective practices to connect with the available guidance.

Quiet your mind and learn how to listen. Look for possible signs in nature like an animal that suddenly crosses your path, then look up the meaning. There are choices you can make and actions you can take when you know you have power.

Spiritual experts say nature abhors a vacuum, so leave room for the possibility that you can and will figure out a way to improve your situation. Believe in yourself and the Universe because there is always a way to shift gears and make things better.

9. They crave self-trust, and may not even realize it

Antonio Guillem

If you don’t trust yourself, magic and guidance from the Universe are out of reach. You have to believe in yourself to make progress in life. If you lack trust, this may have occurred because family members, your romantic partner, or people at work wore down your confidence.

The good news is you can rebuild your trust and confidence in your decisions, skills, brilliance, and more.

Solution: It’s time to take inventory of your good qualities. You are not without – no one is. Many things are wonderful and unique about you, but you may have forgotten or discounted them.

Get a journal and start making a list of what you are good at. Think back to when you were a child. What came easy to you? What did you enjoy? Why did your friends like you?

Write down every thing that you are good at, even if you have to start with making great scrambled eggs. If this process feels difficult, start with the small items first and build from there.

Next, begin a gratitude practice and appreciate your good qualities. Pay attention to everything that is going well in your life. If you really apply yourself to this exercise, it won’t belong before your confidence rebuild sand your self-trust too.

When trust reappears, you can trust the Universe and know that it has your back. It always did, but you didn’t realize it. Now we’re talking about reigniting your magic! Wahoo!

10. They ignore their own inner wisdom

If you’ve let intuitive thoughts pass by without taking action, that’s a big problem. You’re ignoring guidance from the Universe and the magic that naturally comes with it.

When you disregard messages from the Universe and your inner wisdom, you are demonstrating you don’t care about anything beyond your logical mind. Oh no! That’s a surefire way to stop the flow of magic and mystical help.

Solution: It can be hard to believe the messages you get when you don’t understand where they come from. That’s why your best bet for turning this around is to write the guidance in a journal. Capture the situation and the solution you received.

If you aren’t willing to give it a shot, then at least take note of what happens later. Was the guidance correct, but ignoring left you with regrets? Now you know there is value to these messages!

Keep track for a while and take a chance on something unimportant. This is how you can begin to trust your instincts and guidance from the Universe. As you build a track record and feel more comfortable, your trust will dramatically increase. You’ll be more tuned in, have good experiences, and begin to notice the magic in your life.

Be open to magic and the universe’s messages

Everyone can become closed off to guidance and their inner knowing. If things happen that leave you feeling down, hurt, abandoned, or sad, some have to react by pulling back. Just know that it’s not permanent unless you choose that.

Magic is all around you. Getting back in the flow might take some effort, but it’s so worthwhile! Your access to magic is real and it’s waiting for you. Quit ignoring opportunities and cutting yourself off from the Universe. Believe in yourself and magic and grab hold of all that is meant for you.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach and Wise Woman who is the author of six books. She’s the host of the Breathe Love & Magic podcast, and creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. Ronnie’s been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.