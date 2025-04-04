The One Behavior That Feels Effortless When A Man Is Truly The One, According To Psychology

Be it luck or serendipity, some people cross paths with a person they can connect with on all levels, unlike anyone else before them. Everything you ever thought you knew about love, you realize, was child's play. And all those love songs you used to roll your eyes at don't sound so cheesy anymore.

There are many ways to tell if he is "the one," but in my opinion, there's a single sign that best indicates if it's so, and that's whether or not your significant other makes love feel easy.

Advertisement

According to psychology, loving him should feel easy if he's the one.

Let me first clarify by acknowledging that all relationships require work. No couple is perfect, and continuous effort from both sides is necessary for a fulfilling and lasting partnership.

Research from The Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences Journal showed the factors of a lasting relationship are related to, "stay or leave decisions, commitment to persist in a relationship, but also more specific aspects such as how individual's behavioral responses during interactions, willingness to make sacrifices, or preferences regarding closeness and dependence."

Advertisement

But you shouldn't feel exhausted by the work put in. You should never have to compromise your happiness for the other person or have to battle each other to settle things.

Sure, passion-fueled relationships never have a dull moment, but you can still have passion without the destructive aftermath. And relationships that are civil and all agreeing aren't the best, either.

When that happens, a study from The American Psychological Association suggests that you're able to focus on loving each other because jealousy, distrust, resentment, and insecurity don't exist between you two. If any of those do present themselves, you reassure one another until you feel safe again.

Advertisement

Consider this: is your relationship more work than fun?

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

I've experienced it from both sides: an all-consuming, toxic relationship and an all-loving partnership. Once I got a taste of the latter, I learned what it means for two people to care for one another. I don't have to constantly prove my feelings for them because my actions say plenty and I can fully be myself because that's who they love.

Advertisement

After fighting your partner for so long, you end up staying together because it seems more logical than to waste all the time and effort you've put into it. You settle because you feel obligated. After all, it would've been all for nothing if you walked away now.

If you think about your relationship and it's been more work than fun, is it worth it? If they are the one, you won't have to weigh it in these terms. Keep in mind that it does take two. Having an amazing partner isn't enough to make it work. You also need to mirror their qualities.

But if someone is truly right for you, being with them won't seem all that difficult.

Advertisement

Nicole Yi is a former associate editor at PopSugar. She oversees, writes, and plans all copy and content across channels for her company, an exciting e-commerce brand called Verishop.