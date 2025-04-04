A Long Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On April 5, 2025

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, a long struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs. Nobody wants to fight during the astrological transit of Moon trine Venus; in fact, everything about this cosmic event tells us to "lay down our swords." It's time to end the struggle.

Moon trine Venus brings with it a fascinating take on how struggle ends for us, especially for these three zodiac signs. During this time, we'll figure out that it's not worth the battle. We haven't lost, we're just no longer interested in keeping up the front. Moon trine Venus just wants us to love. When we are swept up by universal love, we realize that so much of what creates struggle and conflict within ourselves is a waste of time. Moon trine Venus ends the struggle, and for this, we are grateful.

A long struggle comes to an end for three zodiac signs starting on April 5, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You are probably the last person to give up on a fight, because once you start battling it out with your mind, body and soul, you are devoted to winning. This is a very Aries way to be.

For you to give up the struggle means you've seen the end, and know that this is a zero-sum game. Nobody wins and nobody loses here. During Moon trine Venus, you let it go for your sanity.

Moon trine Venus is a loving transit. It shows you that you are worth more to yourself now than if you continue to run yourself ragged over this so-called fight you're in. Giving up is winning, in this case, Aries.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Here you have a day that shows you it's good to be you, Cancer. That means during the transit of Moon trine Venus, choosing yourself over someone else is the right way to go.

April 5 puts you in the position of having to choose your own sanity over the sake of someone else in your life. While you are automatically drawn to the altruistic way of being, Moon trine Venus shows you what the best option is for your health and well-being.

And so, whatever struggle you've maintained up until now is what you will let go of, as you know, for sure, that the fight here is not worth it. This shows self-respect, and the universe reflects that back at you as goodness.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

You love a good fight, especially when all the cards are in your favor and you know you're going to win. Then again, this kind of ease is usually something that belongs to the fantasy world, and is not really relevant in the here and now.

On April 5, you'll join forces with the transit of Moon trine Venus, and this imaginary fight that you believe you'll win will come crashing down before you, letting you know that it's not worth the struggle.

This could be financial, but more than likely has something to do with either friendship or romance. The truth of this day may be strong and brutal, but in the end, you'll realize that you're better off letting the situation — or the person — go.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.