2 Zodiac Signs Attract Multiple Weeks Of Abundance & Luck Starting On April 5

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck for weeks starting April 5, 2025 under the intense energy of Venus conjunct Saturn. Venus retrograde guides us inward, inviting us to dissolve the illusions that once veiled our true desires and reconnect with what feels right on a soul level. Saturn provides the structure to make it all happen, and ensure your dreams don’t just remain fantasies, but something you can build upon.

And because this is all happening at an Aries degree, we’re feeling the urgency, the drive, the necessity to take action now — even if Pisces reminds us that patience is a part of the process. This aspect isn’t about forcing things into place but trusting that our visions will unfold at their own timing.

Even though we’re finally getting clear on what we want, sometimes success takes longer than expected. This Venus-Saturn conjunction encourages us to embrace that sometimes the best things take time. It asks us to trust they are happening even if things aren’t happening overnight.

If you can’t see the rewards just yet, trust that every step you take now is part of a bigger picture unfolding on divine time, and that even just knowing what you want right now is a kind of power in itself. The universe isn’t testing you — it’s guiding you, helping you shape a reality where your desires aren’t just dreams but tangible abundance waiting to be claimed. When you move with passion and patience, everything will come together exactly as it’s meant to.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck for weeks beginning on April 5:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, today’s Venus-Saturn conjunction urges you to take a long, hard look at the rhythms that shape your life. But don’t worry — this isn’t about stripping away your rose-colored glasses. Rather, it’s about romanticizing your daily routines in a way that feels intentional and fulfilling. Saturn demands structure and Venus redefines your desires, making this the perfect time to cultivate luck and abundance with a routine that matches your love for beauty and balance.

Perhaps that looks like integrating a touch of Venusian luxury into your morning routine (silk robes and handwritten journals full of poetic love confessions, anyone?) or perhaps finally curating a wellness routine that perfectly balances indulgence and discipline. Today, the universe is reminding you that true abundance isn’t found in extravagance but in the art of crafting a life where harmony, pleasure and purpose flow seamlessly through your everyday moments.

With Saturn enforcing discipline and Venus refining your sense of satisfaction, you’re being called to create a more balanced, harmonious existence. That could mean graciously turning down commitments that leave you stretched too thin (no more saying yes to avoid conflict!) or curating your environment into a beautiful and balanced space where everything has its perfect place.

If you feel like your hard work is going unappreciated, ask yourself: have you been direct about what you truly want, or have you been hinting at it and hoping others will pick up on it? Libra, you flourish when life feels aesthetically pleasing and effortless, and this Venus-Saturn aspect is guiding you to find that sense of harmony in your daily life. Today, the cosmos are allowing you to recalibrate, shed what tips the scales too far in one direction, and begin embracing a lifestyle that seamlessly fuses beauty and purpose.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, this Venus retrograde conjunct Saturn in Pisces urges you to get serious about luck and abundance. What truly consumes you? Don't just focus on what sparks a feeling obsession, but what lingers in your psyche and pulls you in like a siren’s call? Your usual taste for the enigmas and whodunits means shallow distractions won’t cut it anymore. You’re craving something deeper, you need something that stings to the core.

Today’s aspect demands that you stop lurking in the shadows of your desires and finally plunge headfirst into them. Whether it’s an all-consuming artistic obsession, a love that feels like a destined confession, or a deep dive into the mysteries of the occult, you need something that grips your soul and refuses to let go.

If certain muses no longer haunt your thoughts or set your pulse racing, it’s time to cast them into the abyss. But if one lingers in the back of your mind, stalking your dreams, pulling you in with an intensity — one that electrifies you, challenges you, makes you feel alive — now is the time that you must surrender to it completely, no questions asked.

With Saturn acting as a cosmic taskmaster, your self-expression becomes more intentional, disciplined, and deeply aligned with your destiny. Fun isn’t just fun anymore — it needs to consume you, to pulse with intensity, seduction, and purpose. Your legendary fixation on what (or who) captivates you is sharpening into something even more potent. Maybe that means surrendering to a passion project that sets your soul on fire or severing ties with lovers and habits that no longer keep up with your ever-evolving mind.

Venus Retrograde is forcing a reckoning in your creative life, and Saturn ensures that whatever survives this period is built to last. You’re not just indulging—you’re mastering something powerful, whether it’s a work of art, a love story, or a version of yourself that feels more you than any other rebirth of the self that's come before. Trust that your ability to embrace transformation sets you apart — and you become unstoppable when you wield it with purpose.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.