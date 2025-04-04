What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 5, Per A Tarot Reader

Today, April 5, 2025, the one-card tarot brings incredible energy that promises fresh starts and some interesting insights. We have the Moon in Cancer, which allows us to get comfortable even amid change. Astrologically, the Moon will speak to Uranus, Saturn, and Mars. So we have lots of energy to get things done and some detours to take.

In the tarot, Cancer is ruled by the Moon, which means some pitfalls are still ahead. We could get lost or believe in untrue moments. Your tarot horoscope is here to help you cultivate discernment as you navigate these emotional waters.

The tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign for April 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Comfort zones are wonderful until they hold you back. Today, you may realize that you aren't getting ahead because you've allowed yourself to become stuck in a pattern of ease. This may be the first time you recognize this in yourself and your life, and change is never easy. It requires a choice.

You might go through some inner wrestling before you get to the point where you want to do something about how you feel. This can take time and effort; your comfort zone may feel too sweet to leave.

However, if you want to level up in an area of your life and need to change things up, consider it seriously. It's OK to stay in a holding position, but only if you don't want more than what you have now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You might not get a response from someone in a timely fashion, Taurus. You could be putting a lot of energy into a person or situation, only to find out they heard you but didn't get what you were talking about. It happens.

Sometimes you're the person who reaps what is sown in a person's life. Sometimes you're just a seed planter. You can repeat yourself numerous times, only to find out a stranger said the same thing later, and your person gets it then.

Frustrating? Yes, but does it really matter in the long run? What matters most is that they change, right?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You are your authority, Gemini, and when you give your power to someone else, it can feel like you are letting go of your autonomy. Today, however, you learn that it's a mixture of both. Power can be in the delegating to someone else.

You might even feel like you get a lot more than anticipated from an experience because you handed over the controls to another person.

Your tarot horoscope today wants you to be open to seeing things done in different ways. Just because you've always done things a certain way doesn't mean change can't be more effective. It can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Success comes in increments, but sometimes you get a big boost of it all at once. On Saturday, you may have to adjust to a real big win, and even though winning sounds like a great thing, if you're not ready for it, it can create a conflict of belief in your heart.

You may have thought you deserved what you get, but when you get it, you feel guilty for having it. The tarot horoscope for Saturday wants you to hang in there when your big success comes through for you. You earned it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Believe in the impossible, Leo. You may find that you're pushed to try something new that you've never done. You may find it harder than you originally imagined it, especially if you replayed the scenario countless times.

There's a small gap between reality and application, but the truth is that experience is the best teacher. As you get hands-on experience, you learn things about yourself, the situation, and others.

This is the sweet spot of your day: personal growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

No matter how much you love someone, there may come a time when you have to withdraw and be by yourself. Today, you may need more personal time.

You may need to separate your activities from family and friends, who wish you would not do so. It can be a challenge when they worry about you, but it's OK to let them down this one time.

They will get over it, especially if you take time for spiritual growth, thinking or personal development. Personal space is a boundary, and it's good for you to draw your line in the sand and write, "Do not cross."

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

What do you want to create? You may be full of ideas and some may even feel like they have the potential to become a job or some side gig.

If you dream of working for yourself one day or earning a little extra money on the side doing things you love, go for it.

It's difficult for anyone to start, but sometimes you have to. fall to failure before you can rise to success later. Today, your tarot horoscope encourages you to be brave and go through your experiences with courage. Don't let setbacks or self-sabotage hold you back.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Do you wish you could travel? You may want to go somewhere outside the country, but the expense can be hard to overcome.

You may even wonder if you'll ever be able to take a trip with friends you've wanted. It's on your bucket list! You want to cross it off.

So set a goal; maybe even a date you'd like to hit in the future. Then, make small incremental gains until you reach it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Break free. It sounds so easy, doesn't it? You say you're done with something that's not working and ta-da, you're free. Well, maybe not so fast. It's never so easy to break ties, especially when there are entanglements to navigate.

Today, you can begin unraveling yourself from problem relationships, but it will be one small thread at a time.

Slowly, you can work through your situation and find a way to reclaim your identity. You might wish this could happen overnight, but not today. Take some time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Unfinished business is a tough thing to live through, especially if you have to say something important to an ex, an old friend, or former employer. The lingering sensation of words left unspoken may drive you to tie up the loose end so you can feel at ease in your heart.

There's a trick that can help you to feel better without necessarily breaking the silence.

You can write what you need to say on paper, and leave it. Perhaps getting it out can be helpful to you, and you don't need to do anything further.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Do you have travel plans or an event you will go to in the future? Are you going to be around a crowd?

Take care of yourself, including your health. This tarot card can be a warning about catching a potential cold or getting sick from crowds.

It's not fun when you are under the weather; however, the beauty of this card is that whatever ailment comes, it can be short-lived.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

Be careful if you're planning anything romantic and could become slightly intimate. This tarot card is a sign that pregnancy could result, and extra caution is needed if you aren't trying to start or expand a family.

Today, be proactive with what you do with others, even if they are platonic. You could become pregnant with an idea, and promise to do something you later don't want to do.

You can be pulled into a situation that seems fruitful initially but isn't as profitable as you originally thought. Take your time to asses all situations, and don't be in a rush to jump in without a game plan.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.