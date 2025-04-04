3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era On April 5, 2025

On April 5, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era. During transits like Moon trine Mercury, we open the gates to good fortune and great opportunities. Mercury isn't sitting this one out. It's active and it stimulates us into action bringing so much abundance to our lives once again.

On Saturday, we see a rise in energy. We can use this for good or bad — it's up to us. Naturally, if we are wise, we use this energy towards good, and that's where these three zodiac signs come in. Moon trine Mercury inspires much in us, and we might even surprise ourselves at how fortunate we are within the next few weeks.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on April 5, 2025:

1. Gemini

In the past, there have been moments when you doubted yourself to such a degree that you lost out on something you wanted very badly. This was a lesson you learned, because it hurt you and you don't want to be that person.

Here's the good news: During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, which happens to fall on this day, April 5, you'll get a surge of confidence of energy that you feel can only do you good. You are about to attempt to regain yourself, and it is going to work.

Gemini, you know how excellent you can be, especially when you're doing something you love. That's the whole message of the day for you. Your fortunate new era begins with the idea of following that which you love. That's your direction; don't waste your time trying to be a part of something you aren't interested in.

2. Virgo

Friends have told you that you need to stand up for yourself. If you show others that you are not here to back down simply because they want you to, then you can rise above, and get what you want and need.

April 5 presents you with a transit that will help you usher in a fortunate era for yourself, but it all depends on whether or not you are willing to call someone's bluff.

During the transit of Moon trine Mercury, you've got intelligence and stamina on your side. So, if you show that you are no one to be trifled with, these people will bend to your will. The good fortune is there, you simply have to convince others that you are worthy of it by using attitude.

3. Libra

You feel strong and energetic. During this day, April 5, you may take that energy cue and put it towards something that shows people in your life that you need more.

It's OK to ask for more, whether it's love, money, or respect. You know for sure that it's NOT OK to accept less, so what are you waiting for, Libra? It's not like you to go with the flow if the flow doesn't respect who you are as a human being.

So, you recognize this and you help it along by being the person you know yourself to be and by showing others that you aren't going to accept less. You are the one who opens the floodgates to this new fortunate era. Moon trine Mercury leads the way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.