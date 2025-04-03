5 Low-Effort Ways Happy People Train Their Brains To Focus On The Good In Life, According To A Scientist

It’s not easy to wire your brain to naturally lean toward happiness, creativity, and freedom. It’s certainly not something that’s automatic. In the fast-paced world that we live in, these values seem to take a backseat to the things we consider more “important,” like productivity.

But the value of things like happiness, freedom, and creativity cannot be understated. We need these things to survive and thrive and to have the best possible human experience. As a creative health scientist, Katina Bajaj understands that and wants to help people live their fullest, happiest lives. Recently, she offered some tips on TikTok regarding how to rewire your brain for happiness, creativity, and freedom, lazy girl style.

Here are five low-effort ways to rewire your brain for happiness, creativity, and freedom:

1. Pay attention to what you pay attention to

According to Bajaj, the way you think matters in more ways than you realize. “The brain isn’t that complicated — the more you do something, the stronger that pathway in our brain becomes,” she explained. So, if you want to rewire your brain for creativity, you quite literally have to involve yourself in more creative activities.

This is all just how our brain works, Bajaj assured. “The cool part, though? It also has the capacity to change,” she said. “Neuroplasticity happens through small, repetitive actions. You can form new neural pathways in [your] brain by shifting your focus.” Allowing yourself to focus on the things that you want hardwired into your brain will make them more of a reality.

2. Savor beautiful moments, no matter how small

Although they may seem small and like they are a simple part of everyday life, moments of beauty can be powerful. “Our brain is wired to extend positive feelings — if we notice them,” Bajaj said. “Beauty releases neurotransmitters associated with pleasure and love. So, by paying extra attention to beauty, wonder, awe and nature in our everyday moments, the happier and more connected we feel.”

NBC News shared that some research suggests that seeing something or someone beautiful has the same effect on the brain that morphine does. While small moments of beauty may seem like they aren’t that big of a deal, they can have a huge impact on your brain. If you want your brain to choose happiness, creativity, and freedom, then it’s essential to take in the beauty around you.

3. View yourself as a lucky person

Manifestation is all about believing that you are who you want to be. This has powerful implications, Bajaj said. “We’re wired to have optimism bias — when you think you’re lucky, you unconsciously make choices that lead to more opportunities,” she explained. In other words, this means “you’re open to new ideas, take more risks and even feel less stressed.”

Tali Sharot, the author of "The Optimism Bias: A Tour of the Irrationally Positive Brain," said that optimism bias is powerful and potentially beneficial because it can act as a “self-fulfilling prophecy.” If you believe good things will happen to you, then there’s a pretty good chance that they will. While this can’t possibly be true in all cases, it is in some.

4. Prioritize mental recharging as a form of creative health

We often think of recharging as something that we do for our physical health so our bodies can perform in peak condition. However, Bajaj argued this is something that benefits our emotional and creative health as well. “Moments when we ‘do nothing,’ mind-wander or even stare out the window are literally recharging our creativity and focus,” she shared. “In our world today, our brains are on overdrive, not giving them enough space to rest. In order to be more creative and inspired, we have to daydream.”

If you’ve ever randomly thought of the solution to a problem while doing what seemed like nothing, you’ve seen how daydreaming can help your creativity. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, “That’s why most of us have aha moments while doing mundane things, like washing the dishes where we don’t have to focus too hard on the task at hand, which allows space in our psyche to receive and reveal new information.” Creative breakthroughs can come in the most unexpected places.

5. Do new things and have fun

In our busy schedules, it can be difficult to find the time to just do something fun, but it’s what our brains crave. “We’re way too obsessed with productivity and ‘success,’” Bajaj explained. “Our brain thrives on doing new things — it’s the seat of creativity. Enjoy yourself, have fun, and experiment with novelty — your brain will thank you.” If you want to cultivate more happiness, creativity, and freedom, it’s essential to give yourself time to have fun so you can do that.

The author of "The Power of Fun," science journalist Catherine Price, told NPR that fun is “essential for our happiness and health.” Unfortunately, “we really trivialize fun, and we are so casual and sloppy about how we use the word.” Fun is something we should take seriously and go so far as to schedule time for, if necessary, so we can keep up with all of the other commitments we have.

