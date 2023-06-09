If You Keep Up These 5 Unorthodox Habits, You'll Always Look Youthful

Longevity gives us hope by delaying the inevitable. But true longevity can only be measured by the quality of life and not the quantity.

No one wants to die, some fearless souls may be okay with the concept but it’s an ugly truth that we all have to accept.

But you can make marvelous lifestyle changes today to boost both youthfulness and longevity.

If you keep up these five unorthodox habits, you'll always look young:

1. Exercise every day

You urgently need to form an exercise habit today for a better quality of life. It’s the best thing I did seven years ago to improve the quality of my life.

I don’t want to sound like a broken record but you need to make this change in your life today.

This study found that exercise can protect the body’s metabolism from aging. It reduces body fat and manages blood sugar. It is a definitive cure for cholesterol as well.

Regular exercise will keep you young and improve your longevity as well. And it is the best way to boost the quality of your life.

Exercise can single-handedly improve your mental health as well. It can reduce your risk of depression and anxiety.

So, commit to a regular fitness program for a better and longer life.

Easy ways to develop this habit:

Start an exercise habit with a 10-minute workout daily.

Make movement your norm by taking regular breaks from sitting.

Keep exercise simple, don’t complicate it.

Go for a walk daily.

2. Cook with olive oil

Olive oil is a magical oil that can boost your longevity and improve your skin's aging.

This study has concluded that Olive Oil can reduce the risk of severe photoaging as it’s high in monosaturated fats.

It’s full of antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Olive oil is claimed as the healthiest oil on this planet and rightfully so.

The Mediterranean diet also known as the longevity diet promotes olive oil as a superfood as it can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Olive oil can increase your longevity, improve your healthspan and keep you youthful forever.

In India, we don’t usually use olive oil but my mom started using Olive Oil a few years ago after my granddad’s heart attack and she hasn’t looked back.

So, switch to the healthiest oil today for a long youthful life.

Easy ways to develop this habit:

Make healthy olive oil dressings.

Try to cook at least one meal in olive oil daily.

You can delicious raw olives right out of the can.

3. Eat lots of berries

Another delicious dietary change that you need to make in your life is berries.

Tiny berries pack a strong punch of nutrients and vitamins that make them the perfect anti-aging foods.

They are full of antioxidants which help in maintaining the elasticity of the skin. They can help you improve your skin structure.

Berries improve heart health, reduce the risk of diabetes, and can even help in weight management.

Moreover, they can help you delay cognitive decline. They will improve your healthspan, boost longevity and keep you young.

Add this superfood to your diet to improve your longevity and youthfulness.

Easy ways to develop this habit:

Eat fresh berries in the summer season.

Make them your go-to dessert.

Keep frozen berries to make delicious smoothies.

4. Make sleep a priority

I rightfully resent people who can go to sleep even before their head hits the pillow. It is a superpower that I wish for daily.

I can’t understand how they can turn off their brain so easily, I have to count a few dozen sheep daily before my brain finally gives in.

Another blissful aspect of a quality healthspan is sleep. You are lucky if you can sleep easily because most of us have to overdose on sleep gummies for peaceful sleep.

This study proves that lack of sleep can increase your risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. It can even ruin your mental health.

You can gain both longevity and youthfulness with a good night's sleep.

So, make sleep your number one priority and see a sleep specialist if you struggle to sleep daily.

Easy ways to develop this habit:

Turn the lights out one hour before bedtime.

Take a melatonin supplement.

Distance yourself from work, to shut off your brain.

Read a book before bedtime.

5. Enjoy a glass of red wine

The French love their wine and we love everything about them. We might never be as chic or fashionable as the French but we can get their youthful looks with their favorite drink.

A glass of red wine a day keeps wrinkles away.

Red wine is rich in resveratrol, a polyphenol that can help you reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation.

It is rich in antioxidants and can help you live a longer life. This study has shown that red wine can significantly increase longevity.

Now, I am gonna be honest I don’t normally drink alcohol, so I get my dose of resveratrol from black grapes, but if you like red wine then have at it.

It’s great for the heart and can reduce stress. So, add a glass of red wine to your diet for better longevity and youthfulness.

Easy ways to develop this habit:

Grab a glass of red wine.

Enjoy it guilt-free like the French.

True longevity lies in the quality of your life. So, take steps to improve your health span instead of your lifespan.

Make red wine your designated nightcap.

Get at least seven hours of sleep every night.

Cook in olive oil.

Eat more berries.

Exercise daily.

