What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 13, Per A Tarot Card Reader

What does your zodiac sign need to know about March 13, 2025, according to a one-card tarot horoscope and a card reader? Today, the Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in Virgo. The Moon is opposite Pisces, creating a see-saw of emotions where we may feel unusually uncertain about what we want and how to go about the things we want to do.

This is a good reminder that we must focus on facts and detail and take time to understand what's being asked of us. When we consult the tarot, pondering the energy of Virgo, we realize that patience is a great teacher.

We may not always pass the lesson, but we learn something from the experience. What else do you need to know? Find out based on your zodiac sign's tarot for the day.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope and what you need to know about March 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

How many learning experiences do you need? Sometimes, you may stick to something as a crutch because you're uncomfortable with change. There are a lot of unknowns when you venture into new territory.

Do you want to get a new job or try a different career? Rather than wait for it to happen on its own, take that first step. Do it, afraid!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's just as good to say no as it is to say yes under the right circumstances. Don't be a person who's stingy for the sake of holding back what you can do for another person.

However, be wise with your time and resources. Give with accountability. Open your heart, but also keep your mind in tact.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Making wise decisions sounds easy enough, but some mistakes are caused by a lack of experience and knowledge.

Don't be too quick to judge someone in a situation where you'd act differently. You might have done something that they didn't because of your past history in that area of life. Perhaps you can mentor or help with gentle advice and encourage a person to grow instead of stay where they are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Be confident in your experiences. Childhood memories often are different for the same people who shared an experience. This is due to the different personalities you each have.

Instead of letting one person's memory confuse you with your own embrace the collective thought. You may find that you learn from them, and it's also a chance for them to learn from you, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Commit to the project you want to start. If you want to write, start by doing a few lines of writing each day. If you want to start a hobby, consider doing one thing that helps you make the project ready to start.

You may not know where to begin initially so do your research. Take things one step at a time and have fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Each day brings its own share of mini miracles, and if you're aware, you'll see them. Pay attention to things like repeat numbers or things that people say when you had the thought earlier.

These coincidences can be signs from the universe helping you to see you're one the right path. Keep going!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You have something you know is of value, but are you feeling insecure about sharing it with the world? It takes courage to share your ideas, and you may fear being rejected.

However, how will you improve without feedback from others? How will you become stronger in your resolve if you don't have it tested in real life?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

A good thing is coming to you, but right now the future may feel uncertain. You may fear the changes in the economy or wonder if your own finances will improve in the future.

Sometimes things get worse before they get better. Don't let today's concerns hold you back from tomorrow's rewards. Do the right thing each day and watch the gains of your right choices add up for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Stay optimistic. Keep hope in your heart. You may not always have the right answers, but the right attitude can go a long way.

Think about the past. Have you ever gone through a dark moment and felt like you'd never get through it? Today is no different. Just as you made it through then, you'll get through your problems now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Do you have a future trip you need to take but don't want to do? Sometimes, breaking out of your ordinary routine seems very inconvenient.

That's why it's important to plan ahead and get mentally ready for what you will do. Create a working list to reference. Ask yourself what you can do daily to turn your mind from thinking this is not a good idea to becoming excited about it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Don't compromise your integrity for the sake of gain. It can be very confusing when money is involved, knowing what's right from wrong. However, listen to your inner moral compass.

Don't allow yourself to become consumed with greed for the sake of gain. Always do what allows you to sleep better at night.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You've got this. Great things are happening, and you must acknowledge your part in the process. You may wish to hear accolades from coworkers or a boss.

But, if that doesn't happen, be your own cheerleader. Reward yourself for your hard work. Let yourself know that you put in the effort, and it's a win.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.