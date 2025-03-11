Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 12 — The North Node Aligns With Lilith

As the North Node in Pisces aligns with Lilith in Libra during each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, you will be invited to challenge your inner story about romance and relationships. Only when you challenge your inner story can you finally write a new chapter in your love life.

You are not the story you tell yourself. It’s common to have an inner story that you might not be meant for love or a healthy relationship. However, you can also develop stories around a particular relationship that has you believing it’s better than it is. To heal, these stories allow you to embrace your inner truth and manifest the love you truly desire.

Advertisement

The North Node represents your highest fate. This is part of the soul contract you agreed to before being incarnated into this life. In Pisces, the North Node seeks a higher spiritual meaning, which comes from healing your accumulated psychological or emotional wounds. The North Node in Pisces reminds you to hope, to have faith, and to believe in your dreams if reality doesn’t quite measure up yet.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 12, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Imagine your way into a better relationship, Aries. The North Node in Pisces will help you heal and grow into your highest self over the next few years.

As the North Node in Pisces aligns with Lilith in Libra, it will activate your house of relationships. This means that you may need to reflect on how you have perceived yourself to show up in relationships versus what the person you were with actually experienced.

Let yourself have an open mind, and be open to the truth, because that is the first step to growing into a healthier and fulfilling love.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful where you invest your energy, dear Taurus. Pisces energy rules over your house of partnerships and wishes.

While this is positive energy, you want to make sure you’re consciously aware of whom you allow yourself to be surrounded by, especially with Lilith in Libra.

Lilith in Libra encourages you to choose healthy connections, including romantically, while being mindful of your boundaries.

You may have to take a step back and stop doing so much so you can see the truth of your relationship.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to choose yourself, sweet Gemini. With the North Node in Pisces, you are focused on recognition and growth. However, you also are chasing proof of your value through material wealth.

However, Lilith in Libra creates conflict within your committed relationship, and the life you’ve always wanted. You deserve the full life you dream of, but you must make sure your priorities are in order.

This includes letting yourself be happy and loved over choosing a partner that can financially provide for you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t be everything for anyone, nor are you expected to, beautiful Cancer. Just because you love your partner and those closest to you doesn’t mean you can give up on your dreams or continue to live your life for others.

The North Node in Pisces will bring you closer to your fate, while Lilith in Libra represents having to break away from the stories you’ve told yourself about your relationship and home life.

You must honor your dreams and what you want for your life because that’s the only way you will manifest everything you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Notice everything, Leo. Lilith in Libra will raise the stakes in your relationship, as frustrations may boil over.

However, Libra also rules over your sacred understanding, and to fully embrace that means you must talk less and notice.

The North Node in Pisces is inducting you into a process of intense transformation where there is no point in trying to escape anything because it’s a journey you are meant to take.

Let yourself notice where you are being directed in your life and be mindful of your words so that you don’t create greater challenges in this process.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love has to be bigger than anything else, Virgo. As the North Node aligns with Lilith in Libra, you may return to a previous belief about relationships. This theme carries a powerful desire for wealth or being taken care of.

Your job is to challenge what it means to be in an equal partnership and be cared for by your partner.

Someone can have all the money in the world and still not love you in the ways you need. Focus on what matters most and embrace the love in your life because that is what you will truly find fulfilling.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s okay to break up with the past version of yourself, Libra. There is no escaping the lessons and growth you’ve been moving through. You no longer are the same person, yet you’ve still been showing up in your relationship as if you are.

Spend time reflecting on how you’ve changed and be willing to break up with the past version of yourself, including the stories that went along with it.

Embrace your assertiveness and focus on what supports you in living your best life, regardless of what that means for your relationship.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be courageous in facing your wounds, Scorpio. You are the zodiac sign representing the truth, yet you often have difficulty seeing yourself.

Lilith in Libra may provide some deep emotional breakthroughs that encourage you to challenge your previous wounds and the healing work you’ve done.

This is to prepare you to attract or progress a meaningful relationship in your life and attract greater joy. Before you do that, you must ensure you’re truly aligned with your healing.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to call yourself out, Sagittarius. The North Node in Pisces is helping to direct your path to the relationship, home, and family you’ve always dreamed of.

This is meant for you if you’ve been afraid of admitting it. However, with Lilith in Libra, you are being tested by old patterns and stories, including your ability to commit.

Be mindful of your relationships with others outside of your relationship during this time and make sure what you choose will actually go into you living the life you’ve always dreamed.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to learn what genuinely matters to you, dearest Capricorn. You can often define yourself by your career or what you accomplish professionally. However, you crave so much more than only that.

The North Node in Pisces helps you to understand what you genuinely want and need from romance, while Lilith in Libra may help you reorganize your life.

You must create quality time to invest in your relationship instead of hoping your partner will understand. This is especially true if you’re single because you don’t want to date your job.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are worthy of all that you have dreamed of, Aquarius. The North Node in Pisces will highlight themes connected to worthiness, while Lilith in Libra encourages you to challenge your inner story on what is possible.

You will have to take a risk, especially if it involves a new love or progressing a current relationship. While you want to ensure any romantic connection honors your worth, you also want to focus on believing that you can have everything you’ve ever wanted.

This will help you take a chance on yourself to begin to move forward.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Challenge every story you’ve ever told yourself, Pisces. As a Pisces, you can tend to show up as a martyr for love.

You attract the wounded birds of the world, hoping you will improve the world by making them better.

By doing this, you aren’t attracting anyone who is truly aligned with who you are. The North Node in Pisces will help you remember your authentic nature, while Lilith in Libra will have you changing the way you show up for love, including who you are attracted to.

It may be foreign to turn your back on someone you know isn’t healthy or aligned, but that is all part of the learning process.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.