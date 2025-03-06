Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 7 — The Sun Trines Mars

On March 7, our love horoscope begins with the romantic Pisces Sun, which will harmonize with determined Mars in the zodiac sign of Cancer. This beautifully romantic energy expressed in today's astrology forecast may increase each zodiac sign's motivation to manifest their innermost desires for love, romance, and partnership.

The Sun in Pisces increases your hope and optimism in love. Meanwhile, Mars in Cancer helps you to move excitedly toward emotional fulfillment. However, if you feel ready to give everything in a relationship, don't worry if the timing seems off now.

With Venus currently retrograde until April 12 and Mercury set to station retrograde on March 15, this is not the month to rush ahead with any new decisions or changes. Take your motivation today and use it to start making tentative plans for the future.

Talk about an important matter with your partner or show yourself extra love. The time to move ahead will come, but it’s better to continue to wait to see how everything progresses before jumping into something you will only regret.

Your deepest desires are connected to your most intimate emotions. Within your heart, you know what is meant for you and what you most want. Learning this truth often comes down to shedding everything that was never you so you can finally see what you genuinely want, which is the first step to manifesting it.

Love horoscopes for March 7, 2025:

Aries

Take your time, dear Aries. Mars in Cancer has been moving through your house of home and family, bringing changes to your domestic sector and committed partnership.

While you may be ready to initiate or embrace the changes that are on the horizon, you are being urged to slow down and focus on your feelings instead.

You may need to process some themes from the past before feeling like you can finally move ahead.

And with Venus’ retrograde in your zodiac sign, this is the perfect time to show yourself some extra love, trusting that you deserve what you always try to extend to others.

Taurus

Reintroduce yourself to the world, beautiful Taurus. Just because you’re figuring out some major decisions about your life doesn’t mean you can’t move ahead.

Look for where you can start reintroducing yourself to the world — and an existing romantic partner. This doesn’t have to mean making decisions, but in how you show up for yourself.

Focus on the experiences you want and the quality time with friends that means so much to you.

By choosing to be your authentic self, you are already making progress, even if any big decisions are still being put on hold.

Gemini

Be mindful of overcommitting, Gemini. You may feel like rushing ahead with a particular decision about your relationship today.

This may also be an urgency to ensure your partner sees your side of a situation.

However, you need to be mindful of overcommitting to any choice right now, which also includes continually working on the relationships in your life.

You would be better off keeping matters as they are now and focusing this energy on your career.

Clarity will arrive, but you must still do what’s best for you.

Cancer

Make a promise to yourself, Cancer, to live life to the fullest.

Let yourself leave behind that comfort zone and all those old stereotypes you’ve been subscribing to.

Recognize that you don’t need to have everything figured out to start progressing toward your new beginnings.

The Piscean Sun reminds you that life is meant to be enjoyed if you find yourself alone more frequently than you would prefer.

Use this energy to book a retreat for yourself or plan some time away with friends.

Make a promise to live fully, whether you’re single or not.

Leo

There is always a deeper purpose to everything that occurs, sweet Leo. You can tend to get caught up in the surface of how a relationship or particular person appears.

This can often become your reason for pursuing someone because it seems they might be the perfect person for you or offer the life you want.

Yet beneath how things look exists the deeper meaning for why you’ve attracted certain people and events into your life.

Focus your energy on exploring the deeper meaning of your current relationship, or past relationships if you’re currently single.

This might mean some alone time today or meditation, but by seeing the purpose, you can also achieve greater control over achieving your future dreams.

Virgo

Leave behind the obligations and make space for connection today, sweet Virgo.

You have recently seen enormous growth in your romantic life, allowing you to experience one of the happiest chapters in recent history.

The Pisces Sun is currently emphasizing this energy, yet Mars in Cancer is drawing you to focus on how to grow closer with your partner.

This may come through reflecting on themes of partnership, as well as how to live your life together as a couple.

Channel the energy today into hosting a dinner party for other couples and being mindful of working together as partners in all you do.

You may have been in a little love bubble recently with just your partner, so now is the time to open that up and start enjoying all the connections you have in your life and not just your relationship.

Libra

You need to start valuing yourself, Libra. While you are being encouraged to pause any life-changing decisions, you can refocus your energy on yourself.

Your relationship, or romantic life if single, can take up most of your focus until you find yourself in a life that doesn’t resonate with you.

In the current space that you’re in, you are being guided to start valuing yourself and your time.

This means learning that no relationship should jeopardize your own future and that you will never be asked to give up your dreams for love.

Value yourself so that you can figure out what type of relationship aligns with your desires.

Scorpio

Start entertaining new possibilities, Scorpio. You are on a quest to fall in love with life again.

This likely will include major changes to your life and romantic status, but for now, this part of the journey must be about you.

Start entertaining new possibilities, not just in new experiences or opportunities but also in your romantic life.

The person you thought was your everything may not be the one you are meant to spend your life with.

Be open to where you are guided around this time, and let yourself do what makes your soul happy.

Sagittarius

Love can change your life, Sagittarius. You have been overly careful with your heart recently.

This may have looked like taking a break from dating or a significant relationship while you focused on other areas of your life.

Part of this is because you’re still holding onto a fear of getting hurt again, but you’ve also found great benefit in taking a break from romantic matters.

However, you may have recently found yourself getting swept away in a new connection, and because of that, you are beginning to see your life change.

Just take your time with how you progress in this connection, but also remember, love is meant to change your life for the better.

Capricorn

Your emotional truth matters, Capricorn. The current Piscean energy is helping you get in touch with your feelings and emotional truth.

Yet it's not enough for you to become aware of what you feel, but to use it to make positive strides in your romantic life.

While you may not be able to make any decisions just yet, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing you can do.

Use the current energy to talk with your partner about the written and verbal agreements you’ve made in your relationship.

You want to ensure that you’re talking about everything, rather than just taking action, as this could cause greater difficulties in the future.

Aquarius

Be open to working together, Aquarius. You have been experiencing positive developments in your romantic life, yet you still hold yourself back.

You can get used to being overly independent, resulting in you forgetting that you have a person in your life who wants to support you.

Try to be mindful of your choices today, and make sure you’re focusing on working together in your relationship.

You may especially want to be open to conversations about the future and any responsibilities, as you can truly take your relationship to the next level.

Pisces

Follow your heart, sweet Pisces. You may be busy focusing on your personal dreams at this time, but you also need to let yourself acknowledge your romantic desires.

You’ve been telling yourself that genuine love or romance isn’t possible, yet that isn’t true.

You need to start acknowledging your desires for romance and relationships, as you are being given a chance to start manifesting what you’ve always wanted.

Honoring what you want is the first step to getting it and can help you put yourself out there to receive it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.