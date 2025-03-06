2 Zodiac Signs Attract Incredible Abundance & Good Luck On March 7, 2025

Two zodiac signs are positioned to attract incredible luck and abundance on March 7, 2025, during the waxing gibbous moon, a phase of refinement and preparation.

As the Moon continues to grow towards the upcoming Full Moon on March 14, it shifts our focus from initiating actions to perfecting our decision-making. This is the moment to analyze progress, make final adjustments, and fine-tune our path so that everything comes into alignment when the Full Moon finally arrives.

Advertisement

It's time to be gentle with ourselves as we make these last meaningful tweaks to our path. Cancer’s empathetic energy encourages us to approach this process with tenderness and self-compassion, ensuring that our changes help us feel emotionally safe and aligned with our deepest needs.

But, with the Moon squaring the assertive, trailblazing Aries, we trust our instincts and act decisively. We think on our feet and make fearless, heart-led adjustments to attract abundance and luck that aligns with our truest needs.

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs experience abundance on March 7, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you have the perfect opportunity to attract incredible abundance and luck today. Fine-tune the details and bring everything back into harmony — just how you like it.

Refine your daily routine. Infuse beauty and elegance into every aspect of your life and ensure it aligns with your carefully curated, picture-perfect vision.

Advertisement

You may have recently dealt with some relationship drama (and let’s be real, what Libra hasn’t?), but now the scales are tipping back into equilibrium. Your focus is locked into your picturesque, Venusian-inspired future.

It’s taken some time to adjust, no longer pouring all your energy into that someone, but now, you’re making your final, minor tweaks to your daily routine. You’re harnessing all your charm into your career to attract the career of your dreams.

You know what they say: One door closes, and another one opens. Now, you’re ready to attract refined, harmonious opportunities that match your high standards and impeccable taste.

You’re learning how to move forward without that person in your life — no more spending your time texting sweet nothings all day — and instead, you’re stepping into your role as the effortlessly poised, endlessly charming, collaborative boss you were always meant to be (Hello 7th house ruler!).

Advertisement

Libra, you have an undeniable gift for drawing in opportunities through grace and diplomacy. You’ll be damned if anyone gets in the way of your breathtakingly scenic dreams for the future.

It’s taken some time to adjust, no longer pouring all your energy into someone else, but now you’re making those final, polished tweaks — using your natural magnetism, charm, and collaborative spirit to manifest the abundance you deserve.

Your ability to cultivate success through relationships, artful negotiation and pure Libran finesse is at an all-time high, so trust in your power and watch as prosperity flows effortlessly your way.

Advertisement

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius channels that genius-level intellect inward to attract abundance and luck your way. Don't waste time educating everyone else on the latest niche theories or correcting everyone's outdated opinions.

You’re reassessing those platonic lovers and experiences you’ve been investing in and realizing that maybe everyone is not worthy of a front-row seat in your visionary, one-of-a-kind life.

Advertisement

Instead of scattering yourself across the cosmos like an unpredictable electric charge, you’re refining where and how you invest your time — just a bit! You’re making those teeny-tiny tweaks — we’re talking crack-in-the-universe small — that ensure you have the best connections and experiences to fuel your vision.

After all, a revolutionary like you knows best that the right connections can change everything.

Perhaps you’re beginning to realize that your nonchalant, emotionally detached approach isn’t serving you as well as you thought, and now you’re realizing that letting the right people in doesn’t necessarily disrupt your independence.

Advertisement

This Moon — and square to Mercury — is pushing you to recalibrate your social algorithm. Are you ready to swap out ego-driven tendencies for more intentional, fulfilling bonds? What is the best part?

Your networking and community-building habits get you what you want, and with these fresh emotional perspectives, you’re finally forming the relationships and alliances to help you take your next big quantum leap.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.