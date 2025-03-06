5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Horoscopes On March 7, 2025

Sweet surprises and beautiful experiences create powerful horoscopes for five zodiac signs on Friday, March 7, 2025. The Moon transitions from Gemini to Cancer for the weekend, so don't be surprised if your emotional landscape and heart's feelings feel inexplicably powerful.

You may be all hyped about adventures and socializing in one breath and suddenly more introspective and introverted. Do both. Cocoon at home after you've done something fun outdoors. With Mars in Cancer, try not to promise more than you can deliver.

Take your time and think about it a bit longer. That will allow you to choose the right action, whether engaging with the new experience or opportunity or turning away. You have the free will to choose what's right for you!

Five zodiac signs with powerful horoscopes on March 7, 2025:

1. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 a.m./p.m.

Virgo, you have a powerful day in store for you on Friday! Some of you will see karma in your favor, especially in love, with Venus retrograde in Aries. You will find soul healing and relaxation through your experiences.

If possible, carve out some time for dancing, and make it energetic! Music will bring out the best in you and remind you why you are awesome and deserve everything good.

2. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Aries

Best time of the day for Taurus: 12 p.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Friday is all about trying something new in areas that bring you comfort. With Mars in Cancer in your corner, you can learn a new recipe for cookies if you like baking, try a new massage at the spa, or sign up for a hobby class.

You will also benefit from playing strategy board games at this time. The more intricate the game system, the better! It will bring your powerful intuition to the fore and help you brainstorm for the future.

3. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Aries

Best time of the day for Aries: 3 p.m.

Aries, do exactly what your heart desires and do not budging from your hopes and dreams, no matter who finds them conventional or unconventional. With Mars in Cancer acting in your favor, you may have to step out of your comfort zone to reinforce this, but the result will be powerfully aligned with your needs.

If possible, go out in public dressed in your best and gather your friends along the way. Make it a social adventure! Who knows where it may lead?

4. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 4 p.m.

Leo, trust your instincts, especially when you come across red flags. With Pluto in Aquarius and the Sun in Pisces working in your favor behind the scenes (even if it's not a conscious thing), your self-esteem will benefit from every instance of confidence in yourself and your intellect/intuition.

You can balance out this powerful energy by being more playful after work with friends. Maybe even pop into a collectibles store and grab some merch from your favorite shows or fandoms.

5. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 p.m.

This Friday, Pisces, your horoscope is all about blending your natural creative genius with something equally genius but a bit unconventional. For example, if you love dressing in pinks and pastels, add a goth core to the style to push stylistic boundaries. Let your imagination express itself in ways that make the most sense to you.

View the world through an artistic lens. Be imaginative. Creating a separation between you and the immediate events around you gives you the power to act more intentionally and productively than just out of reactiveness. Visiting an art gallery in a genre that's not your usual will also benefit you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.