Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 5, 2025

March 5, 2025, begins with the Moon leaving the sign of Taurus to enter the curious landscape of Gemini, influencing each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope. A Gemini Moon increases your curiosity. You can see the world from both sides and meet new people.

Today's tarot card for all signs is the Magician, letting us know it's time to look at our options, including our talents and skills. Do you like to write, draw or play a musical instrument? Do you prefer to help others or get involved in your community? This is the time to do it! What else is in store for you today? Let's find out from a tarot card reader and your card of the day.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, March 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Hang in there, Aries. Today may become one of those days where you want to toss in the towel and quit.

Tomorrow may even seem to be a better day for what you're working on now; however, don't let the negative nellies win. Instead, see how you can persevere. When grit gets tested, hang tight and keep moving.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

There's a time for every season, and you may go from a lucky streak to a small series of what appear to be failures or challenges.

This is a test of your resilience. You'll pass with flying colors, as you always do, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Just because someone has advice to give does not mean it's what you ought to follow.

People can seem to speak logically, yet you ought to listen to your heart for what you need to do.

Your heart knows more about your needs than others who see your life from the outside in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

When you're happy, everyone else can tell. People can see your inner joy radiating from outside your life.

You may not realize how important it is for you to be in a good relationship, but it's much more important than you realize. Your joy is contagious. Aim for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Is someone only thinking about themselves? You may dislike recognizing self-centeredness in others, but take note.

What you often see in another person can be a mirror to the self. See something that strikes a nerve. Do a self-check and introspect your life, too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It's OK to admit you aren't suited for a particular type of work or business even if others seem to think you are.

You don't need to go down a path of unhappiness for the sake of people-pleasing. Be true to yourself, Virgo. Do what is best for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

It takes time to heal, and you may need a little longer than someone else. Your heartache is a personal experience that comes with special needs.

You might want to isolate yourself from friends to think. You may prefer to go out and party with friends. Whatever works for you, that's what you ought to follow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You can be a joker, Scorpio. You may want to crack a few jokes or explore your wit through text messages, memes, funny statements or online posts.

This is a great day to gather a collection of dad jokes to recycle on the right occasion. Let your funny bone have its chuckle.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your inner voice speaks loudly when you are quiet, but it also can communicate to you when the world is loud and you're busy.

What matters is having an open heart and being hyper alert to what the universe may have to say to you. Stay aware!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Who are you bumping heads with lately? Sometimes, two people with very strong opinions can strike a nerve in each other, but this can be a wonderful time for personal growth.

Don't dismiss a person just because you disagree. Take time to listen. Hear other people's side. Be willing to take in opposing viewpoints to grow in understanding and wisdom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Mixed signals can happen even when you think you're doing all you can to be crystal clear about what you want or need. You might be saying everything right, but the other person still misunderstands.

For today, be active in your communication via clarification questions. Always ask them to state what they understood you to say. It will be helpful to get into this practice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Feelings can function like a teeter totter. One day you're happy, and the next day you're sad.

When you sense that your emotions are all over the place, ask yourself if you're tired or hungry or perhaps lonely and need companionship.

An area of emptiness can mimic emotional instability, and all you really need is love to balance things out.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.