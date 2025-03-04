Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On March 5, 2025

On March 5, 2025, astrology gives us the Gemini Moon, which has us thinking about our choices. Hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs under this magnanimous energy.

We can choose to stay where we are now, or we can choose to go and create better memories. This one is up to us, and while that may confuse many people as many of us don't want to make up our minds, the three zodiac signs most affected by the Gemini Moon will be on the move during this day.

And so, this is a horoscope of action and decisiveness. We see the hard times we've just endured, and we are calling it. Enough is enough; it's time to rebuild and move on, and we are strong and willing. Let's do this.

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs starting on March 5, 2025:

1. Gemini

You're ready to say goodbye to hard times, which is why they will come to an end. If there's one thing you aren't fond of admitting, it's the idea that some of the hard times you've endured existed because you didn't say 'no' to them. It's not like you willingly said, "Yes," but you didn't stop them, and so, here you are.

Now, during the Gemini Moon on March 5, you'll realize that at the heart of it, all is your real and true desire to live a happy life and that it's not only possible to do so, but it's also possible to get out of your way.

The split second you realize this, Gemini, the entire universe gives you a standing ovation and works with you. They will be gone if you wish for the hard times to evaporate. Keep up the positive thinking.

2. Sagittarius

You're finally at that point when you realize your hard times are about to end. Everything you experience is a result of your choices somewhere along the line. During the Gemini Moon, you see things very clearly, and this transit helps you decide your next move.

On March 5, you'll find that during the Gemini Moon, you choose happiness. You've gotten all you can from the hard times and feel you've learned the lessons meant to be learned.

It's not that you're the Great Wise One now, but you might be. During the Gemini Moon, you choose to be at peace with yourself, allowing you to release your stronghold on challenges.

3. Aquarius

There's a good reason why the hard times seem to be at an end for you, Aquarius, and it's simply because you've put in the time. What might have felt like an endless effort to get here, and one that's taken perhaps years of your life ... here you are now, and it all feels right.

During the Gemini Moon on March 5, 2025, you'll notice that all you've worked so hard to achieve is finally starting to gel; it's no longer hard. Things seem to be getting very easy for you now.

Well, you deserve it, Aquarius. You certainly did have faith and endure the test of time, and now it does appear that the universe is granting you a reprieve. Life gets easier for you; the hard times are at an end. Time to smile.

