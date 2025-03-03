Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of March 3 After A Long Period Of Hardship

The week of March 3 to 9, 2025, three zodiac signs who've endured some struggles will see them end after a long period of hardship. This week, Mercury enters Aries on March 3rd. It will remain here until May 10th due to its retrograde with a short stint back into Pisces. This transit supports Taurus, Gemini, and Aries zodiac signs all week.

Mercury in Aries can speed up communication and thinking and shift toward a style of getting straight to the point. This can provide us with an optimistic, encouraging, on-point, and self-confident mental state. At its worst, Mercury in Aries can come across as rude, thoughtless, aggressive, and impatient, as we can sometimes forget to approach conversations thoughtfully with others.

Advertisement

March 5th, Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. This is indicative of deep thinking and communication with others, and typically, it happens easier than at other times.

On March 7th, the Sun trines Mars, making you prone to action, movement, and getting things done. You will probably feel quite energetic and approach all you do with confidence.

It’s important, however, to bear in mind that this week, Mars is in its direct station, which means that while it is direct, it can still create confusion because it is not yet moving forward.

Venus has just turned retrograde and is in its retrograde station, causing confusion and uncertainty. Mercury is already in its shadow period just before the retrograde begins next week. This is a crazy mix of energy this week, with many twists and turns!

Advertisement

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs the week of March 3, 2025, after a long period of hardship:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This week, you may face friction in relationships due to aspects from the Moon and retrograde Venus. This is most likely coming from a romantic relationship, but it is not limited to this and could even be with a co-worker or someone else.

Venus retrograde may affect you to a greater degree since planet Venus rules you, and Venus is extremely powerful now at the start of its retrograde. You are typically one of the calmest and most laid-back individuals but could lose patience this week.

Advertisement

It is also entirely possible that something that is said can somehow key your emotions, hitting a very sensitive point in your psyche that perhaps you need to try and heal.

Retrograde Venus can delay and bring up any underlying issues in a relationship. To deal with this tension, you must be super patient unless, of course, you believe there is something worth fighting for.

Also, know this retrograde can cause a certain amount of confusion, and many people will tend to jump the gun or even misspeak since Mercurial energy is changing as well.

Relax, chill out, and then re-approach the situation. Struggle may end after a long period of hardship, but you'll need to ask for clarification when the tension calms down a little bit. It doesn’t look like this is big enough to cause permanent damage that can’t be overcome.

Advertisement

Armed with this knowledge, you should get through the week despite any issues and be back to yourself by next week.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

It looks like you have problems this week that deal with communication and indecisiveness, but don't worry. These struggles can end, even if the hardship lasts for some time. This being the case, it could lead to difficulty expressing yourself or getting your point across, which can lead to issues in both personal and business relationships, but it seems more likely to affect the business side of things.

Advertisement

You could easily be misunderstood this week, or someone may misinterpret what you say or, at worst, think you don’t know what you are doing.

To avoid this situation becoming negative, the most important thing is to communicate clearly with others. It is better to say "I don’t know" if you don’t than to leave someone in the dark or make a bad impression.

When you are indecisive, you may become easily distracted, so focus, focus, focus. Make your best decision and go with that because overthinking can also come across as indecisive.

Take some time to reflect this week if you have something important you must do or an important meeting. Prioritize proactive listening or listen carefully and ask questions if you don’t understand something. Armed with this information, you should be able to get through the week with no bad consequences.

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

This week, struggle may start, but it also will end after a long period of time. You may face relationship problems due to impatience and conflicts with partners due to Venus’s retrograde in your sign, which Mercury is now joined in its shadow period.

Advertisement

This is likely to occur with a romantic interest, but if you are single, it could occur with someone you are close to. Venus retrograde tends to bring up problems that exist in relationships or a problem you were unaware of could be revealed.

Sometimes, this can lead to you re-examining the relationship and your true feelings. This is all perfectly normal with a retrograde Venus as it is a time of determining where we stand concerning others. Of course, it could be your partner who expresses impatience and frustration as well.

This week's most important thing is to curb your natural impatience and seriously reflect on your feelings about where you are going together. Do you need to slow things down a bit? Clear and honest communication and listening to your partner’s point of view are important.

Advertisement

Most people don’t end their relationships on Venus retrograde unless something dramatic happens. If they do end, however, they were meant to end, but there would have to be something bigger in your chart along with Venus.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.