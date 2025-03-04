3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love On March 5, 2025

Look no further for luck and love, zodiac signs, on March 5, 2025 abundance in both relationships and life finds us easily. For three zodiac signs, that's stellar news, as we've been hoping for astrology to favor us, and during the Mercury-Moon alignment, we're the ones in the spotlight.

Love and luck have felt hard to come by lately. The more we want it, the more elusive it seems. That is why it's coming to seek us out on this day and why the three zodiac signs that will receive it are so special.

What helps us to attract love and luck, believe it or not, is to show the universe that we are not attached to it. What an ironic joker this universe is, yet who's to say "No" to abundance in all areas of our life when it knocks on our proverbial door?

Three zodiac signs attract luck and love on March 5, 2025:

1. Aries

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

You've given up hope on the idea that love is a thing you can find, so you've started to think you don't need it in your life. As soon as you commit to that idea, the universe comes in with a surprise: Love is here, and it's time to start anew. Wow.

The thing is, is this OK with you? Giving it up has made a space in your heart so you can re-perceive the idea of love as good, and it is good, Aries. When the Moon aligns with Mercury on March 5, you seem to be getting a second chance.

You are older and wiser now, so you aren't taking every single thing at face value; love must prove itself to you as real, but that doesn't mean it won't ... it will, and today, you will see just how strange and wonderful the universe can be as it showers you with both luck and love.

2. Leo

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

It's almost as if there's nowhere you can run to, Leo ... love and luck find you, and while you're not exactly holding yourself back or running from it, you aren't expecting it, either. On March 5, love and luck find you right where you live, and during this Mercury-Moon alignment, you shine like a beacon.

Truly, it's all OK with you, as you could take it or leave it at this point, but that's why the universe has selected you; you are somewhat detached. Detachment makes things so much easier.

However, the love about to dive into your life will create an attachment, to which you will say, "Welcome in." Ah, so be it. Such is life, right, Leo? We fall in love, and we take our chances. It's all an experience, lucky you!

3. Libra

Codioful, margokukhar and Max Reyes | Canva

The last thing you expected to happen was to find love and luck on the same day, but there will be no choice. Love finds you on March 5, during the Mercury-Moon alignment. Romance and abundance come at you rapidly and with intention.

The person who loves you will prove that this is worthwhile, and you will believe them, not because they are convincing, but because you see it, you feel it ... it's the real deal this time.

You might have thought that this kind of wonderful life wasn't in the cards for you, even if you are with someone right now, but the truth is that love needed time to develop, and now, it's all good. You see whatever happens in your life as a positive addition and will go with it. Take a chance, Libra! Luck is on your side!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.