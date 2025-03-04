Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 5 — The Moon Aligns With Mercury

What's in store for your zodiac sign's love horoscope on March 5, 2025? We have communication breakthrough during the Moon's alignment with Mercury. A breakthrough moment isn’t only one that changes the rest of your life today, but it's also what gives you the clarity you’ve been looking for in love.

After the Moon in Gemini aligns with Mercury in Aries, your ability to communicate and engage in lively and important conversations increases. You will be open-minded and feel social, allowing you to put aside emotional walls and truly hear what your partner is saying — which often is the same moment that leads you to the breakthrough you’ve been hoping for.

Advertisement

When this happens, you can communicate assertively rather than wait to see what your partner or new love interest will say. You can also confidently express your truth. For today, honor yourself. Being true to yourself will release you from the idea that you must fit into a mold to be loved.

When you are yourself and can express yourself clearly, your heart opens to receive the love you’ve always desired — and you can receive that breakthrough moment you’ve been needing in your romantic life!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Love horoscopes for Wednesday, March 5, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be open to expressing yourself in new ways, beautiful Aries. The Gemini Moon is resting within your house of communication, encouraging you to be emotionally open and hold space for new perspectives to take root.

Mercury in Aries continues to help you learn how to communicate effectively, which can help you be open-minded in conversations about romance and commitment.

Be certain about what you want, but in this case, let yourself listen as well and see what your partner has to say so that you can make any decisions you feel called to.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to value yourself first, Taurus. You may want to spend time by yourself today, especially in the first half, to reflect on your feelings and determine what is most important.

While Mercury is helping you discover your intuition, the Gemini Moon will make you focus on your self-worth and if you’re truly in a relationship that honors your value.

However, you also want to make sure that the connection in your life is truly something you need, not just one you’ve become comfortable with.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be patient with the process, Gemini. You aren’t meant to know how everything in your romantic life will play out.

While you may be seeking definitive answers at this moment, you need to let yourself surrender to the process rather than trying to figure it all out in this instance.

Use today’s energy to start opening up to those in your life about your true feelings without feeling like you need to bring the answers with you.

Whether you share with your partner or those closest to you, you must realize that you don’t have to keep your feelings to yourself.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can no longer ignore your inner self, Cancer. You deeply desire to be valued and loved in your romantic relationship.

This need has led you on a quest to receive what you’re looking for, but you have been going about it backward. You must do that instead of looking for someone else to prove what you deserve.

Consider treating yourself to something special today, rather than waiting for another to do it for you. This will help change your vibration so that you can attract what you seek into your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

It’s OK to want to enjoy your life, dear Leo. You have been going through so much recently regarding self-growth and healing, so it’s OK to take a break from the personal work and focus on enjoying your life.

While you may have an unexpected romantic encounter today, it’s also OK to prioritize time with friends. Whether planning an evening out or an upcoming holiday, let yourself focus on what brings you joy.

Doing the work doesn’t require that’s all you do; joy and happiness are part of the process, too.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be clear on your boundaries, sweet Virgo. You may be at a stage in your romantic life where you are figuring out the path forward.

This may involve figuring out shared finances or business matters with your romantic partner.

Rather than just letting your partner have their way or thinking that you have to give everything you have, be mindful of your boundaries today and ensure you’re protecting what you have worked for.

You may want to raise the issue of a prenuptial agreement or other form of financial protection for yourself. As much as this may not feel romantic, you must ensure you’re protecting yourself through this process.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Make sure you’re not running from one mistake to another, Libra. While no relationship is a true mistake, as each one offers an opportunity to heal and learn, you do want to ensure you’re not running to a new relationship that only appears to be better than the last one.

You don’t need to let your romantic status define who you are. Rather than rushing into a romantic relationship, especially with Venus currently retrograde in your house of love, give yourself time to be single.

This will also help you know whether you’ve broken the previous cycle or are only continuing it with someone new.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pace yourself, beautiful Scorpio. You may be feeling antsy today, as you want to dive headfirst into the changes you’ve been seeking.

As much as it’s been challenging to admit that you’re not happy with your life, you also have to understand that you can’t rush this process.

Look for where you can take small steps toward change today, especially in an existing relationship.

You have practiced patience up to this point, so you don’t want to start being careless with how you are moving forward.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t make yourself feel something you don’t, dearest Sagittarius. You may want love, but that doesn’t mean your heart is completely on board.

Pay close attention to your feelings today, as it seems you want to be in love more than you are.

This doesn’t mean you won’t get there, but it doesn’t mean you will.

If you don’t share your feelings with the person you're with, it is still important to acknowledge that this relationship you once wanted so badly may not be the one you’re most in love with.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything is negotiable, Capricorn. If something doesn’t feel right in your relationship, you don’t just have to accept it as the status quo.

This doesn’t mean you can be responsible for fixing it all on your own, but you need to be honest about what changes you want to make.

Use this energy to plan a sit-down conversation with your partner to share where you’d like to improve and your future goals for the relationship.

Anything can be figured out, but you must be willing to address the current situation.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let yourself become distracted by what doesn’t matter, Aquarius. You need to give yourself some space today to truly reflect on themes connected to commitment and marriage.

Figure out what you want and are willing to compromise, and then be willing to share assertively but also be vulnerable.

Be especially mindful of issuing any ultimatums, as Mercury in Aries may make you headstrong when communicating with your partner.

Instead, be direct, but also be sure you’re talking from a place of feelings rather than solely wants.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of the control, sweet Pisces. While you can tend to go with the flow in your life, you’ve become a bit controlling over what changes you allow to take place.

This has been part of your learning to assert yourself, but it may not work in your current situation.

Let go of some of the control and be open to what arises in your romantic life. Just because you may not be able to see how a relationship could work at this time doesn’t mean that it can’t.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.