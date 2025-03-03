What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 4, Per A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for March 4, 2025 reveals exactly what each zodiac sign needs to know about Tuesday. The Moon will be highly active in the sign of Taurus.

Since the Moon can impact our emotions, we may recognize some heavy activity in our daily life that is revealed in a one-card tarot reading for the day.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about March 4, 2025, per a tarot reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

What do you love? Remember the motto, "People over things." Do a self-check today to see where your heart is. What moves you?

What do you seem to become protective over? Pay attention to emotional signals from your heart and show you want matters most to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

It's normal to fear what's ahead of you. It's normal to ponder what life may bring and wonder if the end result is something you want.

You may face a few of your concerns today and even wonder if you can overcome those challenges. These are all part of the growth process. Trust it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You need time to heal your heart, Gemini. The idea of starting a new relationship can be both desirable and fearful.

If you try and it doesn't feel right, then wait. Give yourself time to sort through your emotions and strengthen your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Who holds you back, Cancer? Sometimes, you can become your own worst enemy. Don't allow mistakes from the past to run rent-free in your mind.

Don't permit yourself to experience fear or self-doubt when you're about to level up. You are where you are because you earned it.

Whatever success you're receiving today is due to your hard work and effort. Receive it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Tough times require greater communication and more openness. Be willing to talk through vulnerability when confronting a challenging topic.

Do not let your ego get in the way of progress, and keep your relationship vibrant and productive.

See your partner or friend as being on your side, even if you don't view the world the same way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust that feminine energy you possess, no matter what your gender is. You can feel things intensely and not want to do anything right now.

You may feel like you need to process and heal instead of trying to change the situation.

Emotions matter; if yours speak loudly to you, let them do their healing work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Are you proud of yourself? You should be! This tarot card indicates a windfall of success due to things you worked hard to achieve.

You may receive a bonus or raise at work or some other type of reward for your progress. Even if your acknowledgement comes from yourself, pat yourself on the back. Give yourself a kudos!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Make a wish, Scorpio! What do you desire more than anything else in the world?

You can set intentions and ask the universe to give you good things, but it may not come if your heart isn't what you desire.

Today, aim to live authentically. Dream what you desire and watch it come true for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You don't have to do art to sense a creative block. A creative block can be found in your optimistic attitude.

Do you feel a little jaded? Are you tired and doing the same thing over and over again? Try something new to see if that helps break the funk.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Are you budgeting well or do you need a little revamp? Things are expensive and it's always smart to improve your frugality. Consider following influencers who share great hacks and tips.

Search for people online who share how they save money and subscribe to a podcast about money to listen to during your daily walk.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Do you or someone you know have an anniversary coming up? Make celebrating good times special.

You don't have to go overboard, but pick one sentimental thing that makes the moment count. Try to show your sweeter side.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Release what isn't working and hold on to what is.

You may find a bad habit super tough to break, but as you feel the urge to return to an old pattern, remind yourself why you want to stop.

Don't let the cravings win. Stay strong!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.