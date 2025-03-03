3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On March 4, 2025

Turning to astrology on March 4, 2025, is a good idea for three zodiac signs. The Sun aligns with the Moon, bringing us a prosperous period. A period of prosperity is something we want and need: money. Yep, that's the stuff, alright.

Three signs will react particularly well to this Sun-Moon alignment, as we can take in all the positive energy we can get. Because we are positive, we create positive conditions in our lives, and prosperity loves the positive.

What we do with it once we get it is what creates prosperity, as opposed to merely the attraction of money. Smart moves will be made regarding investment and finance during this time.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on March 4, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Timing was needed to create the perfect environment for a period of prosperity full of wealth. And it seems that March 4, along with its accompanying transit, the Sun-Moon alignment, brings it on home perfectly.

Leo, it's time. You've worked hard, and you've sacrificed as well. Nothing just came to you; you made it all happen, and now, it's starting to look like whatever you did has a lasting effect. Prosperity is in the making, right now.

You can continue this period for as long as you like, but the kicker is that you have to be smart. Easy, peasy, right, Leo? You can do this. You've got the Sun-Moon alignment shining on your whole life ... that's lucky, indeed.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You didn't tell anyone what you were doing to accumulate money. You felt as if sharing the information might create a jinx situation, but now that you're just about to walk into a great period of prosperity, you want to take the time to celebrate the new scenario.

During the Sun-Moon alignment of March 4, your secret will be revealed. You did the right thing financially, and nothing jinx-y happened at all. Everything is coming up roses for you, Libra.

What you'll get out of this day's horoscope is a feeling of confidence so strong that it will help you to extend this period of prosperity, possibly turning it into a lifelong promise of security. All is most definitely working out well in your world.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Because you made the right moves a long time ago for this great period of prosperity to begin. You are just now starting to see how smart you once were. You may not have known it then, but everything is starting to pay off for you, Capricorn, and it begins during the Sun-Moon alignment.

March 4 may feel like any other horoscope until you receive news that something you invested in a while back is starting to show some serious return. How nice for you, and what a feeling of security, too.

Good going, Capricorn, but then again, we never thought anything less of you, as this kind of prosperity is definitely of your making. You've always been a smart cookie, and now, you can safely say that you're experiencing true prosperity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.