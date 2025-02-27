Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For February 28, 2025

You zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope reveals what you need to know about your day on February 28, 2025. We have a little bit of an illusion happening right now with a lot of Pisces energy happening today. The Moon, Mercury, Neptune, and the Sun are all in this watery zodiac sign.

There's increased potential for confusing thoughts, but there's also a chance to tap into our imagination and intuitive side whenever this watery veil gets activated. The Moon conjunct Mercury brings confusion, and we ask questions when we don't know what to expect. Let's find out from a tarot horoscope!

Learn what your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope has in store for you on Friday, February 28, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Oh, wow. Do you have an angel in your corner protecting you in some way?

If you have an older man or someone very wise in your life, ask them questions. Learn from them. Ask to be mentored.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

How do you handle sadness, Taurus? Today you may find it useful to go for a walk or do things that take your mind off a problem.

When sadness kicks in, aim to be happy. Remember: all smiles!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

It's great when you can revert back to being a kid. Aim for curiosity. Be comfortable with asking lots of questions.

Search for real-world experiences that help you to feel good about yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You are intuitive, and you can be very wise. Never underestimate your ability to sense things deeply.

Your superpower often is your emotional nature. Use it to your advantage.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Every once in a while, you learn a lesson on patience. While it may feel inconvenient and undesirable at the moment, it can be a wonderful thing in your life.

Waiting can allow you to ponder what's going on and learn something you need for the future. It may not seem important now, but trust the universe. It's got a plan!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Plan out what you want to do. Remember that the more prepared you are in advance, the better off you will be. You may find out some hidden gems of opportunity that you'll want to take advantage of.

Don't worry about how long it takes to plan now. Think about how much time you will save later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Things can change in a nanosecond. Embrace the moment you're in now, knowing life can be unpredictable. You may find something you didn't know, and then suddenly, everything has to adjust.

Be prepared for time to take a turn for the better, so when a door of opportunity opens, you're ready to walk through it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Give when you can, but remember to help others in the spirit of generosity implies not expecting anything back in return.

Sure, it's nice when someone says thank you or shows appreciation, but the act of charitable giving is not for what you receive. So release expectations. They often lead to disappointment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Every day is a chance to build your self up and grow stronger as a person. What do you want to improve in your life now?

What areas do you see yourself needing to grow the most? Aim for the stars, and don't hold yourself back.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

How might you be stubborn from time to time? Today's tarot card points to a certain flaw in character that can be used positively but may also hold you back from enjoying life.

Do you tend to dig your heels in and not want to quit when working hard to succeed? Is there ever a time in your mind when giving up is acceptable?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're one hard-working person, and it shows in everything you do. When others want to have fun, you often stay behind at work or home, focusing on your job.

It's not easy to be this way, but the results speak for themselves, don't they? Your tenacious spirit is a trait to be proud of. Pat yourself on the back. Kudos!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When social media or a stranger tries to tempt you into thinking the grass is greener on the other side, do you believe them?

You may like the idea of changing jobs, moving to a new country or giving up on something that's hard to do right now. Ask yourself if that will solve your problems. Or is it really just you running away?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.