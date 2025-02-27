Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 28 — The Moon Aligns With Neptune

Our love horoscopes on February 28, 2025, reveal how the Moon and Neptune in Pisces help you care for your emotional body to be tender and empathetic with your inner self.

In Pisces, the Moon often means you will be prone to rest or napping rather than carrying through with big, exciting plans. Yet, in this space of slowness, your dreams become vivid, helping you to receive intuitive downloads you may have otherwise missed.

On Friday, February 28, the Moon unites with Neptune in Pisces, casting a dreamy and sleepy aura over your romantic life. While the Moon helps bring rest and emotional sensitivity, Neptune intensifies your dreams and encourages you to believe in all of your hopes for romance. Together, they create a slower and more tender energy in your romantic life.

You may want to cancel plans instead of staying in this evening. Yet, in this space of heightened dreams and rest, you can give your soul what it most needs. Rather than relying on any external measure of success in your relationship, you will focus on your connection.

Let the rest of the world fall away and embrace the quiet moments with the one you love, knowing you already have all you need.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for February 28, 2025:

Aries

Make plenty of time for rest, dear Aries. With the infusion of Piscean energy, you will need downtime today.

This doesn’t mean you need to isolate yourself from your partner, though, as it would be a good way to learn to enjoy the simple times together.

Consider taking it easy on yourself and your body today, letting your partner care for you during this sensitive and emotional time.

If you’re single, you may also receive some divine signs through your dreams, so be sure to keep a journal next to your bed.

Taurus

The truth always reveals itself, sweet Taurus. There is a secret in your relationship that may come to light today, challenging your previous beliefs about this connection.

While you haven’t been open to outside influence in your relationship, you should start talking with your friends today about any suspicions or second thoughts you have.

Someone in your social circle is holding onto valuable information that you need to know, but you have to show that you’re open to receiving it.

Gemini

Don’t force yourself, Gemini. The love that is meant for you won’t need to be forced. While this means you may have to hold space to see a lack of reciprocity, you also can’t keep up with your current pace.

Be wary of talking yourself into making an effort that you’re not feeling is genuine, as you will want to make sure you’re listening to your intuition during this phase.

Relationships do require work at times, but it should never feel like you’re forcing yourself to be in a connection that doesn’t resonate with your soul.

Cancer

You don’t have to accomplish everything overnight, Cancer. You need to give yourself some grace today, trusting that you don’t need to buy into the illusion of urgency that is currently surrounding you.

You have all the time that you need to attract that great love or to continue progressing a new connection.

Try to embrace downtime today which will help you observe what is going on in your romantic life. Be mindful of any pressure that comes from a romantic partner, as you shouldn’t feel like you need to move faster than you feel called to.

Being gentle with yourself helps you trust everything that is meant for you will flow effortlessly to you.

Leo

Hold space for the unexpected, dearest Leo. You will receive a romantic offer that challenges your previous plans.

This may be from an ex who is looking to return to your life after seeing how good you’ve been doing.

Just be careful what you choose and how much space you create in your life for this person.

While you are set to see positive developments in your romantic life you do want to make sure that you’re not entering a cycle you’ve already worked so hard to leave behind.

Virgo

Let reality be better than any dream, beautiful Virgo. Before you can embrace the love that surrounds you, you must let go of the fear that you will lose it.

You may feel overly emotional today, which may cause you to question your partner's intentions.

What you feel in this relationship is very real, but this is a good chance to work through your own fears of abandonment.

By being open to healing and truly seeing how good this relationship is in your life, you can experience a deeper love.

Deal with your fears now before they end up creating bigger challenges.

Libra

Do whatever it takes to improve your relationship, Libra. Instead of just hoping that your connection will improve on its own, you may want to consider entering into couples counseling.

If your partner isn’t on board for that, then you can still seek your own counselor to help organize your thoughts and understand what is still bothering you about this relationship. Nothing actually improves until you take action, yet it will be up to you to do that today.

There will be a tendency to avoid under the current energy, so it will be especially important to face reality and do what it takes to improve this connection.

Scorpio

Embrace your imagination today, sweet Scorpio. The Moon and Neptune will be intensifying your ability to imagine the love that you want to receive.

This can help you in setting intentions and calling in a new love, however it could also help to progress an existing connection in your life.

Use this energy to focus on the love you do want to receive while infusing romance and excitement into a relationship you already have in your life.

You may want to plan a romantic evening for you and that special person in your life by thinking outside the box and becoming creative about how you express your feelings for one another.

Sagittarius

Be mindful of over giving, dear Sagittarius. You care for so many in your life that it’s understandable that you would want to be there for them. Yet, you also need to make sure you’re not sacrificing your growth in the process.

There may be a situation today where a family or friend wants you to rush to their rescue, but doing so would jeopardize plans that you’ve made with that special person in your life.

This is a matter of having boundaries, but it’s also about realizing you don’t need to do everything for those you love as you have limits to what you’re able to do.

Capricorn

Protect your energy, Capricorn. You may feel disorientated by the intensity of your intuition today. This may lead to you having psychic dreams or visions, especially about the course of action you should take in your romantic life.

These visions will be beneficial, they will also make you susceptible to outside influences. Make sure you’re surrounding yourself with those who truly want the best for you, and not just what they want you to do.

Focus on energetic boundaries today, and don’t be afraid to say no to someone that threatens to disturb your inner peace.

Aquarius

Don’t let yourself become overwhelmed by the love you feel, Aquarius. You can tend to be detached when it comes to relationships.

While this helps to preserve your independence, it also can lead to you not being fully aware of how emotionally invested you are in a connection.

Today’s energy brings about an awareness of just how in love you are and how many of your plans now involve a special person you have in your life.

This may feel overwhelming at first, but it’s a positive step toward being able to commit to this relationship fully. It’s OK to admit that you don’t want to do life alone and how much you now rely on your partner.

Pisces

Embrace the quiet, Pisces. You don’t need to feel bad that you’re tapping into your introverted side today.

There have been so many lessons and changes in your life recently that you need this time to rest and feel like yourself again.

If you do have someone special in your life, communicate your need for time alone or invite them over for an evening. Otherwise, focus on how to care for yourself and let yourself surrender to the dream world that always surrounds you.

You don’t need to rush through this phase or feel like you need to do something different. There is a purpose for every season, including this one.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.