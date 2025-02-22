5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On February 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on Sunday, February 23, 2024 — Leo, Libra, Aries, Pisces, and Capricorn. After all, it's a day with two important astrology transits! Here's the scoop.

On February 23, we have Ceres in Pisces as the first transit of note, followed by Mars retrograde, giving way to Mars Direct in Cancer. Since both transits are in the water sign and it's Pisces Season currently, don't be surprised if your emotional landscape becomes very prominent as the day progresses.

Ceres in Pisces will call on us to deeply nurture ourselves, our life paths and our souls through our actions and decisions. Be larger-than-life in this, and you will be surprised by your capacity for growth.

Mars direct in Cancer will bring out the intrinsic need to be loved, cherished, and treasured. This will lead you to seek out relationships that do so for you or walk away from those that don't. Pay close attention to how you feel around people at this time.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on February 23, 2025:

1. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Taurus

Best time of the day for Leo: 7 a.m./p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Sunday is all about recognizing the beauty within you, regardless of the world's beauty standards, per Mars retrograde in Cancer and Mars direct. This knowledge will make stereotypes and false beliefs fall away, thus opening new paths for you and giving you the confidence to seek out opportunities that fulfill your soul.

If you feel called to, whip up something delicious in your kitchen by trying a recipe that may go viral on social media now. Wouldn't you like to know what the hype is all about?

2. Libra

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Aries

Best time of the day for Libra: 8 a.m.

Libra, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to be still and peaceful. Don't socialize if you don't feel like it; prioritize yourself above all else. With Moon in Capricorn here for you, self-love may feel like a chore or even something out of your comfort zone, but that's precisely what you need to build your self-esteem and boundaries.

If possible, go to the hair salon and get a new hairstyle to match your current vibe. It can even be a basic shampoo and temporary styling, but it will make you feel good.

3. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Virgo

Best time of the day for Aries: 12 p.m.

Aries, your horoscope on Sunday is all about trusting your instincts above all else and not allowing peer pressure or conflicting advice to muddle your mind. With Mars direct in Cancer in your corner, this will also train your intuitive muscles and help you in the long run.

If possible, go on a shopping spree and pick out a pair of shoes that make you feel amazing and confident. Now's the time to stride out in style!

4. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Pisces: 10 a.m./p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Sunday encourages you to find something that speaks to you, whether a hobby, a transcendental experience, or even a relationship, and focus on that for the day. Socializing may not be the best thing now because Mercury and Saturn in Pisces are both fixed on you. Trust the cosmic currents, and you will be golden.

If you are in a romantic relationship, exchange love letters with your partner. It doesn't have to be lengthy either, just heartfelt and maybe with a few inside jokes!

5. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Pisces

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, the energy on Saturday for you is all about trusting your gut and allowing it to take you to unique spaces and on intriguing adventures. That's Venus in Aries acting in your favor, bringing a fresh perspective to you as you step out of your comfort zone.

Try to ground this energy in the latter half of the day by doing something that feels more natural to you, whether that's a goal-setting exercise, cleaning the house, or even a practical to-do list for the next day.

