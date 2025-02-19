2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On February 20, 2025

On February 20, 2025 the Moon is in passionate Scorpio forming a trine with Neptune in the benevolent, infinitely wise, and magical sign of Pisces, helping two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance. This is not just another passing transit — oh no! — it’s an invitation from the universe to dive head-first into the deepest, darkest pits of our psyche and bring our most hidden, abundant desires to the surface.

When the Moon is in a Pluto-ruled sign, it isn’t afraid of the shadows — in fact, it thrives there, helping us to illuminate the deepest parts of ourselves that we usually shy away from.

Then, there’s Neptune in Pisces, which is coming in like the most captivating dream, helping us to dissolve those eerie, gut-wrenching limitations we’ve cast on ourselves and whispering in our ear, "What if it’s all possible?" Neptune, in its home sign of Pisces, means that this planet is working at its full strength to help amplify our intuition, creativity, and connection to all that is unseen. This is the kind of energy that turns daydreams into blueprints and fantasies into reality.

So, when the Moon and Neptune harmonize in this kind of water sign frenzy, we’re not just thinking about our ideal future — we’re feeling it, and that’s where the magic happens! Because when we emotionally connect to the vision of the highest version of ourselves — where we are, who we’re with, what we’re doing — we activate something powerful. This isn’t wishful thinking — it’s manifestation in motion.

Today’s cosmic connection isn’t just about getting lucky — it’s about syncing up our inner world with the universe’s most serendipitous, dream-weaving energy. The Moon in Scorpio wants us to feel things on a soul-deep level, and uncover our hidden desires and unspoken truths, while Neptune in Pisces is here to remind us that reality is just a canvas for our wildest dreams.

Together, they’re creating a rare moment where intuition meets opportunity, and the things that we’ve been silently hoping for will begin to materialize right in front of our eyes.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on February 20, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, get ready for some major transformation today. With the Moon in your sign forming a gorgeous trine to Neptune in Pisces, you’re basically in your manifestation era!

As a fixed water sign, you’ve always had a strong connection to your emotions and what’s truly going on beneath the surface — and today, your intuition is practically straight-up psychic. The Leo Full Moon on January 13 probably had you deep in your feelings (Leo rules the heart, after all!) questioning whether letting your guard down was a great strategy or a total misstep.

Perhaps you fell under Neptune’s spell, completely enchanted by an idea or someone who felt too good to be true. And guess what? You’re probably realizing now that they were. But now, thanks to this Moon-Neptune trine, your rose-colored glasses are finally coming off and you’re beginning to see things clearly for what they are — and instead of getting lost in fantasy, you’re refocusing on what truly matters: you.

This powerful trine between the Moon and Neptune is handing you the master key to your rebirth. It’s like the universe’s way of telling you to channel your emotional depth into your next chess play or to just begin focusing your mind on something creative that will lead to a much-needed cathartic release.

Neptune’s got you in your creative bag, and the Moon in your sign is giving you the push to do something about it. A passion project may be calling your name or the urge to break free from a self-sabotaging cycle is stronger than ever. And honestly? It’s about time. You’re craving something real — deep connections, meaningful work, and experiences that set your heart (and not just your intrigue) on fire.

So ask yourself: What passions have you been keeping locked away in that mysterious vault of yours? What’s one bold move you can make today to bring them to life? The energy is on your side, Scorpio. Trust it — it’s holding the keys to unlocking the abundance you’re yearning for today.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, the Moon’s trine to Neptune in your sign is a powerful call from the universe to bring your biggest dreams to life! As a water sign ruled by Neptune — and with Scorpio, naturally trining with your energy — you’re naturally attuned to the magic of this wonderful aspect.

The Leo Full Moon on January 13 likely had you diving deep into your emotions, reflecting on the wounds of your inner child that still need healing. But now? You’re ready to take all that introspection and turn it into action, stepping (or should we say swimming) into the most radiant version of yourself.

The visions and dreams that have been floating around in your subconscious mind are surfacing, and this time, you’re not just daydreaming — you’re manifesting. You’re so over those outdated, devil-may-care routines that have been holding you back.

Perhaps it was a callow relationship or even just the words of a friend that gave you a much-needed wake-up call. Either way, you are finished pouring your energy into things that don’t nourish you back! Now, you’re setting boundaries (Hello 12th house energy!) and prioritizing what aligns with the highest version of yourself.

That dream project, lifestyle shift, or vision you’ve been quietly nurturing? It’s time to take it seriously. Right now, you’re probably in deep research mode, soaking up everything you need to know to ensure you don’t repeat old patterns — because you know that knowledge is power, and you intend to wield it wisely for when you’re going to quantum leap into your next greatest reality.

You’re stepping beyond the familiar and seeking experiences that expand past the current confines of your mind, connecting with people who truly align with your ever-evolving self. Not everyone is going to understand the new you, and that’s okay! What matters is that you do.

But, slow your roll, Pisces! Before diving head first into any new plans, you must assess the practicality of your plans — while still refusing to let fear hold you back! Today, your manifestation abilities are at an all-time high. You’re tapping into those deep Scorpio Moon instincts, feeling the magnetic pull toward transformation, and fully trusting that the universe is always conspiring in your favor. With Neptune in your sign, cosmic synchronicities are falling into place effortlessly.

You’re realizing your full potential — and for once, you’re not just dreaming about it. You’re living in abundance.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.