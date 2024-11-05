The Biggest Sign You’re About To Quantum Leap Your Income, According To Neuroscience

If there’s one thing we could all use more of, it’s income. While it may feel like earning more money is easier said than done, one woman suggested that we may actually have a say in exactly how much money we bring in if we’re willing to practice an abundance mindset — and it’s all backed up by neuroscience.

Neuroscience suggests there's a tell-tale sign you're about to 'quantum leap' your way to a larger income.

TikTok content creator D. Lisa is a “dream doula for intuitive women.” D. Lisa shared some thoughts on how you can increase your income so much that it feels like a quantum leap.

“Here’s the biggest green flag you’re about to quantum leap your income,” she said, “and this has nothing to do with what’s currently in your bank account. In fact, you could be in so much debt and this would still work.”

D. Lisa explained that quantum leaping your income is not about working harder or doing anything similarly materialistic. Instead, it’s about work you do inside of yourself.

“So the biggest marker of a financial transformation is actually an internal one, and that means you actually create financial abundance internally before it happens in 3D,” she stated.

D. Lisa explained that once you genuinely believe you're financially abundant, your actual financial position will catch up to that reality.

“According to neuroscience, when you stop identifying as a broke person, your reticular activating system rewires itself for a success, meaning you’ll no longer be looking for evidence … to see that you’re a failure,” D. Lisa continued.

Contemporary Psychology confirmed that the reticular activating system is “a bundle of nerves located on the brain stem” that can assist with motivation and goals.

“You will enter what’s called the knowing state,” D. Lisa said. “This happens when your body and your mind are both synced up to wealth consciousness.”

Anna Nekrashevich | Pexels

“When you have successfully reprogrammed lack out of your consciousness, and you are making bold moves as someone who is rich, the money will actually become easy,” she promised. “One of the easiest things to manifest in your life.”

D. Lisa acknowledged that quantum leaping income can be difficult sometimes.

In a follow-up video, D. Lisa addressed a comment that came from a viewer who said they were trying to manifest more income, but stress kept getting in their way.

“How do you feel abundant inside when it’s not here yet?” she asked. “First, find a way that you can feel abundant about something else in life," she instructed. "If it’s not money, is it love? Is it food? Is it the nature around you?”

D. Lisa said that focusing on the abundance of something else can help you picture that abundance coming to you monetarily.

“Focus on something that you see in abundance, that you feel in abundance, and get that feeling inside of you, and then ask yourself this question: What’s an inspired action I can take that is going to bring me more abundance?” she said. “After you ask yourself the question, look up,” she advised, explaining that this is how to get answers from the universe.

Creating an abundance mindset is key.

As D. Lisa pointed out, you must have an abundance mindset to manifest a larger income, as opposed to a scarcity mentality, two terms that come from Stephen Covey’s 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.' According to WebMD, a scarcity mindset is one focused on lack and limits as opposed to a belief that things can — and will — happen for you.

Photo By: Kaboompics.com | Pexels

By focusing on forming an abundance mindset, you are setting yourself up to receive more — including more money. This simple manifestation technique could see you heading into the new year with a much higher income.

