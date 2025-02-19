Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 20, 2025

If you've gone through some hardships this year, you may have asked yourself if those hard times will ever end. Luckily, if you're one of these three zodiac signs, struggle ends on February 20, 2025 with Moon trine Neptune acting as a good luck charm.

Whatever we've been dealing with, whether it be financial troubles or relationship problems, isn't contracted to last forever — and that anticipated ending that we knew would eventually arrive? Well, it's here!

Three zodiac signs get to set down that load of struggle on Thursday, and finally move on, as intended. It's a great day to pat yourself on the back and say, "Good job." The struggle is over for three zodiac signs that feel good about moving forward now.

Struggle ends for three zodiac signs on February 20, 2025:

1. Aries

Struggle? Who needs it!? You've decided that whatever struggle you face, it will end. Well, in your case, you had to do a little life struggling. You, being an Aries, tend to find little struggles here and there, just to overcome them.

During the transit of Moon trine Neptune, you'll think things through and come up with great solutions; you've done your bit to strategize overcoming a struggle, so Neptune's energy works in your world as a reminder of what not to do again.

Haven't you put in enough struggle time in your life, and aren't you ready to open your heart to an easier lifestyle? Well, yes, you are, Aries and you can rely on the transit of Moon trine Neptune to help you get there. All is well in your world.

2. Taurus

If there's one thing about you, Taurus, it's that once you get something into your mind, you don't let go of it, and even if you have to struggle to get past all the hurdles that prevent you from your goal, you do it. Easy peasy.

On February 20, you'll once again be in that position where you see struggle ahead. Except this time, due to Neptune's remarkable ability to help you see things very clearly, you'll be able to end it and avoid any unnecessary future struggle.

You'll also find a way out of it, for good. Sure, there will be obstacles in the future, but they are nothing you can't deal with. You are the very meaning of persistence, and so much of that power goes to successfully overcoming struggle.

3. Leo

What you get to know, in a big, big way, today, Leo, is that the struggle ends. You've put so much time and energy into: it's over. Yay! You've done what you needed to do and during the transit of Moon trine Neptune, it will all read as obvious: the work is now over.

What a relief, too. February 20 shows you that it's not all struggle and that what you did that was so hard, was worth it. Sometimes, in your life, you realize that nothing comes easy, but when it does arrive, it's well worth the effort put into making it happen.

So, call this a day of relaxation. Things are now on their way to feeling great and working smoothly, and the general attitude of the day is happy and successful. If you are so inclined, you might even want to celebrate.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.