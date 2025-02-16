What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of February 17 - 23, According To A Tarot Reader

The Queen of Cups (compassion) and Ace of Swords (success) guide each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope this week.

Written on Feb 16, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
hands holding tarot cards zodiac signs weekly horoscope february 17-23, 2025 Design: YourTango
Advertisement

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 17 - 23, 2025, is here. After shuffling the cards, the Queen of Cups and Ace of Swords are the two general cards for everyone, guiding this week's reading and providing insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

The Queen of Cups is a reminder to treasure the most significant relationships in your life — including the one you have with yourself. The Ace of Swords, on the other hand, is a card of wisdom and intelligence. Together, they encourage taking action on our ideas knowing you have the support of those you love most.

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the week of February 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

aries tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, your vision of independence and success is about to be complete. The Nine of Pentacles is your reminder that you are more capable than people give you credit for. 

While others may doubt your abilities, you continue to shine, unbothered — you are not limited by those same beliefs. 

Try to do at least one thing this week that directly acknowledges the success you've had so far and the leaps you're about to make.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Successfully Manifest Career & Financial Victories Before February 2025 Ends

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

taurus tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Three of Wands

Taurus, the more you step out of your comfort zone, the easier it will be to dazzle the world around you, find love, and discover all the best pearls hiding within the best oysters. That's the promise of the Three of Wands. 

So take one tiny step first, then another, and continue until you shrug off the lure of the comfort zone. You will expand your comfort zone and add more skills and knowledge to your repertoire.

RELATED: Astrologer Says These Are The 2 ‘Sweet Spots’ Of 2025 When Life Will Make The Most Sense

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

gemini tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Tower

Gemini, The Tower urges you to be more mindful of where you are, who you are with, and the decisions you make. 

Peer pressure can sometimes look like the most comfortable and safest place to be... until you realize you are siding with people who don't have your best interest at heart.

This week, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

RELATED: These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters In February 2025

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

cancer tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Ace of Swords

Cancer, the Ace of Swords comes with a message of friendship. The importance of having people who can be honest with you — without feeling the need to control your actions or decisions — cannot be understated. 

Pay close attention to those instances in your life. It may not always be a close friend. You can find meaningful guidance in books, documentaries, and even co-workers.

When you hear something that inspires you, dig into the 'why' to nurture the divine spark within you.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs In Their Abundance Era Until November 2025, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

leo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Six of Pentacles

Leo, you have two paths in front of you. One path allows you to be the light in the world in some way, even if you feel your actions are like a drop in the ocean and will never amount to much. The other is a path of indifference. 

The Six of Pentacles suggests the first path will lead you to also be a light in your own life by reminding you that you have the power to bring change and use your inner fire in truly spectacular ways. 

Whether you do this through your art and creativity, helping someone in need, or supporting another's idea because you have something they lack, every little thing counts.

RELATED: 5 Zodiac Signs Experience Financial Stability While Venus Is In Aries From Now Until March 27

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

virgo tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Nine of Cups

Virgo, the beautiful Nine of Cups urges the need for joy in your life. Continue on your quest for happiness, recognizing that happiness isn't a reward but rather something you can create.

You're no stranger to doing the hard things in life so you can conquer your big goals. But it's just as important to do the things that make life wonderful. Finding that balance is the key to great success and adds to the sense of fulfillment once you achieve something. 

Try to spread smiles and joy through your social circle this week. Even a well-placed dad joke can do the trick!

RELATED: 5 Signs The Universe Sends When Your Abundance Era Is About To Begin, According To A Psychotherapist

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

libra tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, there's a goal you have in mind that's not yet close to the finish line — but don't give up just yet. This project has tremendous potential to bring you power and success. 

Look to someone who inspires you. Think about what it is about them that gets you motivated. How can you embody some of those personality traits in your own life?

RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Months For Financial Success In 2025

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

scorpio tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, don't hold yourself back in any capacity this week. You are on the right track and doing all the right things to reach your goal.

Your path may not look the same as someone else's, but the end results will speak for themselves. 

You are also encouraged not to allow peer pressure to have any sway over you this week. It's time to let your stubborn side have a positive impact on you!

RELATED: These Are The 3 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs In 2025, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

sagittarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, this is a good week to seek out new friends and conversations and expand your horizons with new knowledge. 

Soak up inspiration by immersing yourself in art, science, and engineering. Your life force will be strengthened through every such endeavor. You may even discover a powerful idea of your own in the process.

RELATED: Astrologer Says 2 Zodiac Signs Are Going Through An Intense Transformation In February 2025

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

capricorn tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Capricorn, prioritize your friendships this week. 

Sometimes it's easy to forget about everything else in the quest for professional or financial glory. But true friendships are a rare treasure that must be cherished! 

Friendship is the gift that keeps on giving in the form of emotional support, joy, and good luck far into the future.

RELATED: The Type Of Person Each Zodiac Sign Is Destined To Meet In 2025

Advertisement
More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

aquarius tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, this week, seek out ideas that have the potential to change your life. Whether it's a new invention, an innovative change, or just a fictional story of utopia, everything will provide something valuable to you, sparking your own creativity and skills. 

What you do next is up to you, but this Ace of Swords speaks of the ability to garner fame and respect along the way.

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success From Now Until 2026, According To An Astrologer

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

pisces tarot horoscope Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Judgment

Pisces, your tarot card of the week is Judgement. Since this is the 20th card of the Major Arcana, pay attention to the number 2, which is about harmony, partnership, balance, and inner peace. 

Make time for meditation and grounding rituals. If you are involved in any type of litigation, including court cases involving child support, intellectual property, or divorce, news about your case may come to you this week. Work with Clear Quartz for clarity and improved decision-making.

RELATED: Why You Keep Attracting The Same Zodiac Sign

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.

Advertisement