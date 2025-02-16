What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of February 17 - 23, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 17 - 23, 2025, is here. After shuffling the cards, the Queen of Cups and Ace of Swords are the two general cards for everyone, guiding this week's reading and providing insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

The Queen of Cups is a reminder to treasure the most significant relationships in your life — including the one you have with yourself. The Ace of Swords, on the other hand, is a card of wisdom and intelligence. Together, they encourage taking action on our ideas knowing you have the support of those you love most.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for the week of February 17 - 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, your vision of independence and success is about to be complete. The Nine of Pentacles is your reminder that you are more capable than people give you credit for.

While others may doubt your abilities, you continue to shine, unbothered — you are not limited by those same beliefs.

Try to do at least one thing this week that directly acknowledges the success you've had so far and the leaps you're about to make.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Three of Wands

Taurus, the more you step out of your comfort zone, the easier it will be to dazzle the world around you, find love, and discover all the best pearls hiding within the best oysters. That's the promise of the Three of Wands.

So take one tiny step first, then another, and continue until you shrug off the lure of the comfort zone. You will expand your comfort zone and add more skills and knowledge to your repertoire.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: The Tower

Gemini, The Tower urges you to be more mindful of where you are, who you are with, and the decisions you make.

Peer pressure can sometimes look like the most comfortable and safest place to be... until you realize you are siding with people who don't have your best interest at heart.

This week, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Ace of Swords

Cancer, the Ace of Swords comes with a message of friendship. The importance of having people who can be honest with you — without feeling the need to control your actions or decisions — cannot be understated.

Pay close attention to those instances in your life. It may not always be a close friend. You can find meaningful guidance in books, documentaries, and even co-workers.

When you hear something that inspires you, dig into the 'why' to nurture the divine spark within you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Six of Pentacles

Leo, you have two paths in front of you. One path allows you to be the light in the world in some way, even if you feel your actions are like a drop in the ocean and will never amount to much. The other is a path of indifference.

The Six of Pentacles suggests the first path will lead you to also be a light in your own life by reminding you that you have the power to bring change and use your inner fire in truly spectacular ways.

Whether you do this through your art and creativity, helping someone in need, or supporting another's idea because you have something they lack, every little thing counts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Nine of Cups

Virgo, the beautiful Nine of Cups urges the need for joy in your life. Continue on your quest for happiness, recognizing that happiness isn't a reward but rather something you can create.

You're no stranger to doing the hard things in life so you can conquer your big goals. But it's just as important to do the things that make life wonderful. Finding that balance is the key to great success and adds to the sense of fulfillment once you achieve something.

Try to spread smiles and joy through your social circle this week. Even a well-placed dad joke can do the trick!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, there's a goal you have in mind that's not yet close to the finish line — but don't give up just yet. This project has tremendous potential to bring you power and success.

Look to someone who inspires you. Think about what it is about them that gets you motivated. How can you embody some of those personality traits in your own life?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Knight of Wands

Scorpio, don't hold yourself back in any capacity this week. You are on the right track and doing all the right things to reach your goal.

Your path may not look the same as someone else's, but the end results will speak for themselves.

You are also encouraged not to allow peer pressure to have any sway over you this week. It's time to let your stubborn side have a positive impact on you!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, this is a good week to seek out new friends and conversations and expand your horizons with new knowledge.

Soak up inspiration by immersing yourself in art, science, and engineering. Your life force will be strengthened through every such endeavor. You may even discover a powerful idea of your own in the process.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Capricorn, prioritize your friendships this week.

Sometimes it's easy to forget about everything else in the quest for professional or financial glory. But true friendships are a rare treasure that must be cherished!

Friendship is the gift that keeps on giving in the form of emotional support, joy, and good luck far into the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Ace of Swords

Aquarius, this week, seek out ideas that have the potential to change your life. Whether it's a new invention, an innovative change, or just a fictional story of utopia, everything will provide something valuable to you, sparking your own creativity and skills.

What you do next is up to you, but this Ace of Swords speaks of the ability to garner fame and respect along the way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Judgment

Pisces, your tarot card of the week is Judgement. Since this is the 20th card of the Major Arcana, pay attention to the number 2, which is about harmony, partnership, balance, and inner peace.

Make time for meditation and grounding rituals. If you are involved in any type of litigation, including court cases involving child support, intellectual property, or divorce, news about your case may come to you this week. Work with Clear Quartz for clarity and improved decision-making.

