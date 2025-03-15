3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On March 16, 2025

It's time to reap what you've sowed, zodiac signs

Written on Mar 15, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
zodiac signs period prosperity march 16 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: SanneBerg from Getty Images, Canva
Advertisement

Starting March 16, 2025, we've got a waning gibbous in Leo as the main player in our astrological charts, and this could mean big news in finances for three zodiac signs that enter a period of prosperity. 

This Leo event opens the doors to great intuitive choices and even better money habits. Regarding finance, we may just be standing at the threshold of a financial landslide. It's all very possible, that is, if we play our cards right, so to speak.

Advertisement

We are looking at income-making opportunities being handed to us, with the idea that we must open our eyes to take full advantage of them. If we are to participate in this great prosperity, we have to be smart enough to see a good thing and act when it's right in front of our eyes.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on March 16, 2025:

1. Leo

leo zodiac signs enter period prosperity march 16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've always dreamed about entering a period of prosperity. What would having enough money to be successful, live well, and indulge in a few outrageous purchases be like? While you aren't someone who overspends, you still enjoy an outing.

During the waning gibbous Moon in Leo, you get the nerve and the means to enjoy a shopping spree, and the reality is that nobody spends like you do, which makes it such fun, too.

You've come into money, Leo, and it looks good on you. So, why not thrill yourself a little more? You've just entered a season of great prosperity, and while you are certainly conscious of not overspending, you aren't going to deny yourself the finer things in life, are you?

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On March 16, 2025

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

sagittarius zodiac signs enter period prosperity march 16, 2025 Design: YourTango

It's nice to think that having a transit like the waning gibbous in Leo actually works in your favor, and wow, does it ever, Sagittarius? You'll see that on March 16, you will find yourself in a situation that demands your attention.

And, the attention you give will result in you not only feeling pleased about your decision, but richer for the participation. This is where you go from average and slightly worried to someone who enters a prosperous period.

Advertisement

You've made the right moves and are starting to see how these moves have paid off. There is nothing here to argue over or even relook. Your work is turning into wealth, and you are there for the ride, Sagittarius.

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance The Week Of March 17 - 23, 2025

3. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs enter period prosperity march 16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What's funny about you and the waning gibbous Moon in Leo is that you don't care about being rich, rich, rich as long as you are healthy and happy in your personal life. This is the universe's way of showing you that you can enter a period of prosperity. You can get it all as soon as you give it up. Funny the way that works.

So because of this Leo gibbous, you'll find that whether you are starved for money or not, money is coming your way, so much so that you might want to laugh out loud over the prospects of it all.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

You will see that something will shift, opening the doors for you to receive great wealth. You are now well on your way to becoming a wealthy person. Prosperity sees you, and you are now a part of it all.

Advertisement

RELATED: People Born In These 3 Months Are Destined For Financial Success, According To Chinese Astrology

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.

Advertisement