3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On March 16, 2025

Starting March 16, 2025, we've got a waning gibbous in Leo as the main player in our astrological charts, and this could mean big news in finances for three zodiac signs that enter a period of prosperity.

This Leo event opens the doors to great intuitive choices and even better money habits. Regarding finance, we may just be standing at the threshold of a financial landslide. It's all very possible, that is, if we play our cards right, so to speak.

We are looking at income-making opportunities being handed to us, with the idea that we must open our eyes to take full advantage of them. If we are to participate in this great prosperity, we have to be smart enough to see a good thing and act when it's right in front of our eyes.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on March 16, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You've always dreamed about entering a period of prosperity. What would having enough money to be successful, live well, and indulge in a few outrageous purchases be like? While you aren't someone who overspends, you still enjoy an outing.

During the waning gibbous Moon in Leo, you get the nerve and the means to enjoy a shopping spree, and the reality is that nobody spends like you do, which makes it such fun, too.

You've come into money, Leo, and it looks good on you. So, why not thrill yourself a little more? You've just entered a season of great prosperity, and while you are certainly conscious of not overspending, you aren't going to deny yourself the finer things in life, are you?

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

It's nice to think that having a transit like the waning gibbous in Leo actually works in your favor, and wow, does it ever, Sagittarius? You'll see that on March 16, you will find yourself in a situation that demands your attention.

And, the attention you give will result in you not only feeling pleased about your decision, but richer for the participation. This is where you go from average and slightly worried to someone who enters a prosperous period.

You've made the right moves and are starting to see how these moves have paid off. There is nothing here to argue over or even relook. Your work is turning into wealth, and you are there for the ride, Sagittarius.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

What's funny about you and the waning gibbous Moon in Leo is that you don't care about being rich, rich, rich as long as you are healthy and happy in your personal life. This is the universe's way of showing you that you can enter a period of prosperity. You can get it all as soon as you give it up. Funny the way that works.

So because of this Leo gibbous, you'll find that whether you are starved for money or not, money is coming your way, so much so that you might want to laugh out loud over the prospects of it all.

You will see that something will shift, opening the doors for you to receive great wealth. You are now well on your way to becoming a wealthy person. Prosperity sees you, and you are now a part of it all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.