4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On March 16, 2025

Who doesn't love to receive a gift? And on March 16, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a very special and timely present from the universe. Time feels fleeting as we cross into the second half of the third month. Astrologically, we are looking at the transit of Moon square Mars and how that affects four particular zodiac signs that receive a special gift from the universe.

We see what is right before us; if we haven't seen it before, what we perceive today will appear as a gift. Perhaps it is a gift of insight. We can hone in on our talents during Moon square Mars; we share what the universe gives us with the world.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on March 16, 2025:

1. Cancer

You know now that you have always wanted to receive a gift from the universe. Things are moving fast, and while the news wants us to be afraid and lost, you can't help but feel that the universe has other plans for you, Cancer.

During the transit, Moon square Mars, you will feel strong-willed and decisive and want to get into something creative, as your creative juices haven't been tested in a while.

The insight you receive during Moon square Mars is the kind that inspires and brings out the art in you. You may have a moment where you berate yourself for not acting on this impulse sooner, but better late than ever, Cancer. Have fun with your day; the universe has given you this gift.

2. Libra

It's been a long time since you've received a gift from the universe. You've allowed yourself the pure indulgence of doing something you want. You have stayed in one place for so long that you've started to feel stagnant and stuck; that's not like you. You need action, activity ... art.

On March 16, you'll rediscover your lost love of creativity. While it was never really gone, there's something about Moon square Mars that taps into that place in you that needs to create and make something out of nothing.

Moon square Mars lets you know that the universe has not forgotten you. It wants you to use your talents today, for your sake. Getting back into something makes you feel alive, which is the best thing you can feel right now. Alive!

3. Scorpio

If there's something to retrieve from the universal gift bag today, it's your freedom. So much of that freedom for you, Scorpio, is about getting to do what you want to do when you want to.

You may feel a surge of creativity during this powerful Moon square Mars transit. Mars energy has you on your feet. You're not sitting this one out. You are the instigator of action on March 16, 2025.

Things move rapidly for you, creatively, Scorpio, and so much of this is because once you see an opening, you leap. You aren't waiting around for approval. The universe places this gift in your lap is approval enough.

4. Aquarius

You are now just starting to feel the universal pull towards action, a timely gift for you to receive. It feels good and inspiring. However you plan on joining in, it is up to you. However, during the transit of Moon Square Mars, you may find that speaking up is your main talent.

You're a very good communicator, and when you put your mind to it, you can finesse a fine speech, which could act as something very positive for you and those around you. Mars energy enlivens and quickens you, Aquarius ... you are ready and on the move.

Much like Scorpio, you're not waiting for anyone's go-ahead; you'll do as you please with the universal gift of communication, and you will feel very pleased with yourself for going with it. You are strong, brave, and kind. Your presence helps us all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.