2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On February 19, 2025

The universe is cooking up a cosmic cocktail full of reverie and just a dash of serendipitous chaos on February 19, helping two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance.

A cosmic clash between Mercury in dreamy, intuitive Pisces and Jupiter in the quick-witted, expansive Gemini is about pushing boundaries, breaking through those mental limitations we’ve imposed on ourselves, and finally taking a look at the bigger picture.

Rather than Mercury's typical relentless, uncompromising energy, when it’s in Pisces, Mercury thinks in terms of synchronicities and whispers, allowing us to tap into the flow of the universe to manifest our biggest dreams. Jupiter in Gemini, on the other hand, brings fortunate oxymorons. When these two planets meet, it creates the perfect storm for turning our biggest and brightest dreams into something non-fictitious.

Balancing intuition with facts is the key to unlocking success under this transit. Mercury in Pisces offers us a fantastical vision, while Jupiter in Gemini is expanding our possibilities through acquiring knowledge and communication. This planetary face-off can bring brilliant epiphanies that lead to serendipitous opportunities and boost creativity when it comes to impartial problem-solving.

The trick is to avoid getting lost in idealism or scattered thinking — when you harness the magic that this planetary showdown brings efficiently, you’ll feel empowered to put those imaginative, broad-minded thinking skills to the test and take bold risks that can lead to major wins!

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on February 19, 2025:

1. Sagittarius

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Sag, if there’s one sign that thrives when Jupiter is involved, it’s you! As Jupiter’s home sign, you understand looking at the big picture better than anyone else, and today, this Mercury-Jupiter square is pushing you to think even bigger!

Mercury in Pisces is giving you a magical, transcendent glimpse into your home away from home — your sacred launchpad — and helping you figure out how to build a spiritually rewarding foundation from the etheric plane up, straight up! Think of it like prepping for your next grand adventure: you need a solid base camp before you can take off chasing the next wild idea that catches your eye.

Speaking of adventures, Jupiter in Gemini (your twin sign) is helping you rethink (like the philosopher you are!) what relationships truly mean to you. Are the people in your life expanding your world, or are you charging ahead, leaving behind those who could offer something valuable? Because, let’s face it, you’d usually rather take the solo route and handle it all yourself (classic Sag!). But in reality, the people in your life might have the exact insight and support you need to step into your next big adventure!

Right now you might find that the people who are your home away from home might just be holding the missing puzzle piece to your next big adventure — whether you’d like to realize it or not. You’re so used to forging your path, chasing your next big adventure solo, that it’s easy to forget you don’t have to do it all alone. You’ve always had that lone-wolf, trailblazing energy, but even the most adventurous archers sometimes need a little help reading the map.

Perhaps a friend’s offhand comment sparks a brilliant idea to kickstart something big or a heart-to-heart chat reminds you of the energy you need to bring into your relationships to ensure they flourish in the most rewarding way possible.

The key to unlocking the abundance you desire (which, let’s face it, is pretty easy for you to manifest, as Jupiter’s home sign and all), is that you need to use today to recognize the truly expansive effect that those who are most important to you have on your consciousness. Reflect on the way your relationships encourage mutual support and shared growth.

So let (the right) people in, Sag. You’re not losing your independence — you’re gaining allies who want to see you win just as much as you do.

2. Capricorn

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Capricorn, the square between Mercury in Pisces and Jupiter in Gemini today is tailor-made for you. It’s helping you think about the long game (which is just so like you).

Mercury in Pisces is fine-tuning your intuition, helping you think about how to play your cards just right when it comes to communicating your needs and ensuring everything is on the same page as you and your business-oriented mind. You may be wearing multiple hats and putting your hands in many pots, but you’re not spreading yourself thin! You’re just ensuring you have all your ducks in a row for when you set up shop to do business on a global scale.

Plus, with Jupiter in Gemini, you’re beginning to find beauty in the mundane. You’re beginning to see how cherishing your day-to-day relationships is reinvigorating your life and helping you see the beauty of life from a whole different perspective.

Right now, your daily tasks, like talking on the phone with your mom, taking your dog for a walk, or working on that side hobby you love so much, are becoming beautiful sources of joy and growth for you. You’re in the process of expanding your sense of purpose through acts of service (read: relationships are no longer transactional!). Jupiter is helping you boost your self-esteem by recognizing the value you provide through your work.

But, come on, Cap, with you, we know it’s never just all play! If you are seeking a promotion at work (or perhaps an entire career switch), Jupiter in Gemini is making it happen for you today.

The key to manifesting abundance today, Capricorn, is to roll with the punches — without turning your to-do list into a mountain you can’t climb.

Mercury in Pisces is blurring the fine print, while Jupiter in Gemini has your mind racing with every possible outcome, making it easy to commit to more than even you (the master strategist) can realistically handle. This square is pushing you to dream big but remember to keep your feet firmly planted (like the practical Earth sign that you are).

The universe is asking you to trust that things are unfolding in your favor but remember: your precision and discipline are what set you apart. So, stick to what truly moves the needle, and you'll see results as solid as the empire you’re building.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.