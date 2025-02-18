Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 19, 2025

Hard times finally come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 19, 2025. We've been counting on this promised end for so long. Astrologically, we're looking at the effect of Moon trine Saturn, which is what brings the hard times and relieves us of them, as well.

Saturn is known to make life difficult and while this kind of hardship never really lasts, it's still up to us to take it all in stride, knowing it won't last forever. So bring it on, because whatever it is, we know the other side awaits.

Advertisement

Three zodiac signs are completely on board with seeing the end of the hard times as we're totally over it already. The beauty of February 19, 2025, is that we realize we never lost a beat; we did what we needed to do and now, here we are right now, victorious.

Hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 19, 2025:

1. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

OK, you've just about had enough of this hard time, and you're ready for it to come to an end. Now, you're going to change it all up, because whatever went wrong, you feel it's within your control to change, and during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, you are not going to let the dark side win.

You feel powerful on February 19, and you know in your heart that the hard times you've just been through have an expiration date. You mean to make that date take place today. Enough is enough in your world, Taurus.

And so, you do it. Easy peasy. When you make a decision, Taurus, it's the one you stick with. You will decide to not look back. The future awaits and all you can see is nice, easy, possible, and hopeful. That's the way it has to be for you.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What's happening for you, Leo, on February 19, is that you are about to pass some sort of test. This could be a literal test, or perhaps just one of those life tests, but the outcome is going to make you very happy.

Because you've got the astrological transit of Moon trine Saturn on your side during this day, you'll find that just like that the hard times seem to be a part of the past. It happens in a minute, just as so many miracles take place.

Advertisement

And while what's happening today isn't a miracle, it certainly has nothing to do with negativity or hard times. All you feel during the day is hope as if the tides have finally turned for you. And they have, Leo. They have.

3. Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Not only are the hard times rapidly ending in order to become a part of the past, you feel exhilarated by what you believe is the next thing on your list of experiences. Times have flipped for you, Sagittarius, and all you have to look forward to are easy, delightful moments.

You aren't the kind of person to reminisce over hard times as if those days are still worth bringing up. No, they are not, and you know it, and it's the transit of Moon trine Saturn that helpfully reminds you not to go there.

The future is yours, Sagittarius, and you can make whatever you want out of it. You did what you said you were going to do and you were massively brave while doing it. Now, live it up. You earned this easier lifestyle, so go on and enjoy it.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.