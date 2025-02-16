5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On February 17, 2025

Sweet surprises and divine timing are at play for these astrological signs on Monday.

Written on Feb 16, 2025

Add to Bookmarks
zodiac signs great horoscopes February 17 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Vlada Karpovich from corelens, Canva Pro
Advertisement

On February 17, 2025, five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on a day when we are urged to take it slow and embrace all the small details of life. Whether during the work day, at home, engaging with your partner or kids, or elsewhere, remain mindful and you will know when to act and the best decisions for your life.

Pluto in Aquarius is encouraging personal transformation. Use the humanitarian energy of Aquarius as a motivator to create safe spaces and support your community, which adds to the positive energy headed your way on Monday.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on February 17, 2025:

1. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs great horoscopes february 17, 2025 Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Capricorn, your horoscope on Monday is gorgeous! With the Sun in Aquarius, you will find support coming to you from the most unexpected sources. Even those who seemed to be critical of your actions at first will be revealed as well-wishers who don't oppose the idea but are cautioning against blindspots and hidden dangers.

Try to be more social on this day. It will help you see various perspectives and create a stronger future for yourself while building better communities through your area of influence in the public sphere.

RELATED: Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For February 17, 2025

2. Aquarius

aquarius zodiac signs great horoscopes february 17, 2025 Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Leo

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 12 p.m.

Aquarius, Monday will be the last full day of the Aquarius season as the Sun prepares to move on to Pisces on Tuesday. Here's your last burst of pure power to channel into the most important areas of life. Don't get distracted now. Be mindful and you will set up your future beautifully through your actions now.

If you feel called to, engage with divination, whether through having someone read your astrology chart, getting a tarot reading, or learning more about palmistry so you can DIY. Intriguing insights await!

RELATED: Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 17, 2025

Advertisement

3. Leo

leo zodiac signs great horoscopes february 17, 2025 Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Leo: 4 p.m.

Leo, life's good for you on Monday. So don't let the Monday blues get you down because with the Sun in Aquarius here for you, opportunities for growth beckon you to get out of your comfort zone. When you follow the call, you will be surprised by the blessings hiding in plain sight.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to make time for meditation in the evening to balance all the opposition-driven growth and find some peace and rejuvenation. Scented candles can make the whole experience even better!

RELATED: 2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance On February 17, 2025

4. Virgo

virgo zodiac signs great horoscopes february 17, 2025 Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Aries

Best time of the day for Virgo: 3 p.m.

Virgo, you have an intriguing day ahead on Monday, Pluto in Aquarius triggers your sharp senses and acute intelligence, leading you to answers that have been eluding you so far and maybe even uncovering secrets that have the potential to ruin something. Once you figure it out, nothing will stand in your way of success.

You are also encouraged to do a guided chakra meditation to balance all your energy centers. Making this a routine for the next three to five days can help as well.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
5 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites In The First Half Of 2025
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
4 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Financial Success In 2025

RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On February 17, 2025

Advertisement

5. Pisces

pisces zodiac signs great horoscopes february 17, 2025 Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Aquarius

Best time of the day for Pisces: 5 p.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Monday encourages you to be loud, proud, and creative in ways that make people wonder if you have lost your nuts! Only, with the Sun in Aquarius here for you, this will be the unleashing of your inner genius, which will then lead you to the right answers, decisions, and maybe even ideas for the successful conclusion of something important in your life.

Advertisement

Do make time for socializing also, even if it's a Monday. Impromptu end-of-the-day parties or a trip to the pub may be just what you need to feel good inside and settled within yourself.

RELATED: Best Zodiac Couples, Ranked From Most To Least Compatible

YourTango

See What The Universe Has In Store For You

Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!
By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.
YourTango

You’re In!

Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality. 

Advertisement