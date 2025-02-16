Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 17, 2025

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs because quite simply, we've had enough. During the astrological passage of Sun trine Moon, the positive vibes are so strong that there's no room for self-defeat; we can no longer go on believing we are all alone, lonely, and depressed.

This is a magical day for three signs as we plow forth, knowing that our fate is in our own hands. With the promising push of the Sun trine Moon, we can't help but pluck ourselves out of the dark, to thrust ourselves into the brilliant and beautiful light.

Advertisement

Love is everywhere and we are there for all of it. Loneliness was a phase we had to go through, and now it's a done deal. We know what loneliness is and we've made the executive decision to veer away from it. The power is with us, as the Sun trine Moon leads the way.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on February 17, 2025:

1. Cancer

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there's one thing you know about Cancer, it's that loneliness will not last, and so whatever loneliness you've been feeling lately, have no fear, this too shall pass. Loneliness is a fleeting thing with you, and it doesn't stand a chance during the Sun trine Moon.

This transit, Sun trine Moon, can wipe clean the old slate and help you start anew. Everything seems brighter on February 17, because you can finally feel the loneliness you've been experiencing start to fade away.

Typical Sun trine Moon stuff; you can't stay in the darkness when the Sun is this bright in the sky, and metaphorically, what all this means is that there's no longer room in your wonderful life for loneliness. Say goodbye!

Advertisement

2. Libra

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Being that you're someone who can handle being alone rather well, you rarely see what you're feeling as loneliness, but then again, you are only human and you do have your moments. Recently, you've gone through a lonely period, yet the Sun trine Moon is here, and that changes everything up.

February 17 seems to usher in a new era for you, Libra, as you've discovered something very exciting and inspiring. A new project that needs doing, or some kind of involvement with a group of people; something is up, and it grabs your attention.

Advertisement

This is all you need to feel included. There may have been a day or two over the last couple of weeks where you've felt lonely, but that minute is over and done with. Time to press on; the Sun trine Moon is your guiding light today.

3. Aquarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Because you are suggestible at times, you'll find that people are quick to criticize you for your independence and your love of being alone. They might even ask you, "Aren't you lonely?" While you might answer, "No, I'm not," you may take that suggestion in, and start to feel lonely because of it.

And then that puff of smoke will blow right away as the Sun trine Moon transit reminds you of who you are. You are the Great Aquarius, and loneliness is not a thing in your world.

Yes, you adore your alone time and sure, there are times when you wish to be involved with others, but that's not something that's forbidden from your life; if you want to be out there then you'll be out there. During Sun trine Moon, it's all good.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.