Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For February 17, 2025

Happy Monday, zodiac signs! Your tarot horoscope for February 17, 2025, reveals what the first day of the week has in store for your life, relationships, career, friendships, and other areas of interest.

For our reading, we have the Sun in Aquarius for another two days and the Moon in the sign of Libra entering Scorpio before night fall. With the rulers of day and night in air signs, we are in thinking-mode, even borderline overthinking — but your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading can provide clarity and focus to guide your day through it all.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Monday, February 17, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Tough times will test your resilience and cause you to doubt yourself. You may have what it takes to make it through.

You might even think that others are smarter or better than you. However, these emotions are normal. You can face each fear head on and address them, but whatever you face, don't give up on yourself. Keep going.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

What defines you the most? Is it what you have or what you can acquire? You will want to be very careful this week not to place your value on things over people.

Consider your value system, and when it seems like you are overly consumed with work or generating wealth, ask yourself why.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Who are you hoping will understand you when you open up? You may have an important conversation with someone you care about, hoping to connect and impact the relationship.

However, if you're met with stonewalling or difficulty getting your point across, try not to take it personally. Some people aren't able to handle depth after a certain level. They may still need time to sort their own emotions out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Count your losses, and don't worry about them for too long. Resilience will be your best friend. Ups and downs are inevitable, but your persistence gives way to success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Take a leap of faith, Leo. You may find yourself in a prime position to accomplish a significant goal. The starting point is wherever you are now. Why wait for tomorrow when you can do what you want today?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Don't be overly short-sighted. Sure, the moment is important. It's always good to live in the moment, but so many wonderful things have been accomplished by great people when they have focused on their long-term goals. Do the same!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Are you ready to make a big commitment in the name of love? You may have been afraid to relinquish your freedom, but there's freedom within a relationship, too.

You may find much more liberty in the safety and security of a partnership with a trustworthy person. Test the waters and see how good it can be with the right person.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You're ready to go from student to master. Now, it's your turn to teach others what you've learned. Share your knowledge with others.

Don't hoard information; instead, share it with a sense of giving and charity. Be willing to help people who are where you once were.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Be open to change. A new beginning is here. You may be entering a new season of life that allows you to grow into a person you've always hoped to be. Let the growing pains begin. Don't be shy about asking for help when you need it. You have to start somewhere. What matters is that you begin.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Life, love, work, and making changes can be very confusing. You may find a lot of information you need to investigate to come up with your conclusion. What do you want? Where do you see yourself in the next five years? Aim for the future and stay in tune with your wildest dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Do you overshare? Some things have to be kept a secret until they are completely understood. You don't want to present yourself as a master teacher or a person who is an expert when you are in the early stages of learning and growth. Permit yourself to learn. Wait until the time is ripe for you to take a more senior role.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

The universe is handing you the keys to the kingdom. You have an amazingly good chance of creating a new project or doing something no one else has done. Do you have an idea? Nurture it. See where it leads you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.