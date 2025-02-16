5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting February 17

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune beginning the week of February 17 to 23, 2025. This week's I Ching hexagram of luck is Heaven over Earth (#12) changing to Earth over Mountain (#15), which reveals that when looking for luck, it's also important to observe the world around you.

Pay attention to what's happening in your life this week and note where fate and fortune are the most active. In unique and fortuitous situations, be mindful and connect with your heart. Your everyday decisions will attract more luck to you. Luck may be slow, but patience makes it worthwhile. When possible, extend your good luck to others by building better communities where you live. Do acts of goodwill, help others reach their goals, and support others.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of February 17 - 23, 2025:

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, your luck this week is very traditional in the sense of what being among the luckiest animal signs usually represents. So if you have a house party with recreational games that involve cards and boards, you will win a significant amount of time. It may win you a cool name too among your friends for your sudden burst of good luck.

Any competitions involving games will also benefit from this blessing. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week. Wearing yellow shoes can bring you luck too, especially if they are bright yellow sneakers that represent fun and speed.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Pig, your luck this week will flow to you during family functions and gatherings. If something is coming up, whether a birthday, a hundred-day celebration, a naming ceremony, and so on, be more involved in the organizing of the event (if appropriate). It will bring everyone good luck through you even as you experience the luck directly.

If you don't have anything scheduled, spend more quality time with your family to create this positive flow. Visiting your childhood home will have the same effect. The color blue will be lucky for you this week.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, your luck this week has an athletic bend to it, both conventionally and unconventionally. So gaming here can refer to video games, board games, chess, and other challenge-based games that you may engage in during social events or impromptu at your friends' house.

Being more sporty make you one of the luckiest animal signs in mysterious ways. So make that morning walk (or jog) a habit. And if you have been thinking of joining team sports at the local sports club, like a basketball team or soccer, then go for it! The color red will be lucky for you. Red jerseys will be too.

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, your luck this week will emerge from your fashion choices. The more confident you are, the easier it will be for your luck to flow to you. Just make sure to play around with color psychology while at it because that too will impact how you feel. Don't choose low vibration colors like black or brown that may make you feel sad.

You may also get really good discounts while shopping or come across a sale that allows you to top up your wardrobe or home with some choice finds. The color green will be lucky for you.

But because this luck has so much to do with color psychology, you will also benefit from making a note of all the colors that have historically worked as a lucky charm for you and leaning into that.

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Ox, your luck this week is tied to the hard work you do and have done in the past. An early harvest is coming in for most of you. But there will be more rewards and blessings to collect as the weeks go on. So be more mindful as a part of this luck will emerge in the form of opportunities that are a direct result of this.

Your luck will also benefit others associated with you, including your family and friends. And if your hard work was team-based, then this luck will also positively impact your teammates. The colors yellow and green will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.