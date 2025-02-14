Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Saturday focuses on love, relationships, and the freedom to be yourself. The Moon will leave meticulous Virgo to enter the free-spirited energy of Libra.

The energy of Libra invites us to celebrate friendship while observing beauty and the arts. The Sun is in Aquarius, encouraging us to socialize and join the company of others.

We have a judgment-free day ahead of us, so we should accept people for who they are, listen, and not judge. Now, on to your zodiac sign's tarot card for the day.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for February 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You're a natural defender of what's right, Aries. So, when you sense injustice, you tend to call it out and are unafraid to do so.

Today may be the day you decide to volunteer and get more community involvement. What activities or skills can help make progress in the arts or for the underdog of society? What amount of time do you have that you can dedicate to what you believe in?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You're pretty good at seeing something before it happens, so pat yourself on the back when you avoid a problem. You did a great job keeping things safe and drama-free.

What do you think has helped you to become so astute? What traits do you possess that you can refine to make this invaluable skill even sharper and fine-tuned?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

One small act can create abundant change and even result in a prosperous outcome. You may decide to invest money into the crypto market or create an app others can use.

Do you have a business or piece of real estate you want to buy or sell? Consider all the options available to you since today presents wealth-building opportunities.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Opportunities are all around you. It may feel like you're limited to do anything out of the ordinary — or extraordinary — because of a job or some other obligation you possess.

However, if you step outside your comfort zone and try something new, you'll see that your future is just one decision away from a big change.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Who dictates how strongly you hold on to certain boundaries in life? Is it you or someone else? Today, pay close attention to any people-pleasing behaviors that cause setbacks in life.

You may find that you are less likely to do things because others want you to when you know how harmful one small adjustment can be to your overall goals.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Tough decisions are not easy to make. You may not find a simple solution without working at it long.

Sometimes, when dealing with a seriously complicated problem, you may need to get advice from other experts with experience beyond your current skill set. What phone calls do you need to make to figure things out? Where might you start?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Setbacks happen, and when they do, you find out that you're a bit behind schedule. You can catch up when you work on getting life back in order.

Getting things back where they once were may require you to cancel plans that aren't essential to your future. Delayed gratification is not always fun, but for now, it may be necessary.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Do you sometimes feel like people take advantage of you? Today, aim to be less gullible when tempted to take information at face value.

Ask questions and search for facts. Be open to criticism from others, and if friends or family say they see a red flag, rather than ignore their concerns, investigate them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Is it time to let go of a routine, dream or habit that you once thought was essential to your daily life? You may find that you're in a different place now and need to consider the big picture.

You may not have planned to be where you are today. However, life often takes you through different paths. You may find that your current situation mimics your choices better than the ones you've made in the past. So, adapt.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

What do you need to be strong about? You may be asked to do something you don't want to do. So, it's important to say 'no' when this happens.

Rejecting a person when they need you never feels good; however, do you want to be miserable for the sake of pleasing someone else? Perhaps letting them search for another option can be a gift to a person who wants to do what you don't.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's OK to quit. Some scenarios are not worth your time.

Certain situations don't deserve your energy, and it's better to identify which ones you're in now so you can focus on what matters most for your future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

When you sense something is off, please don't ignore it. When something comes to light, pay attention so you can make use of the information you're receiving.

It's never too late to change the direction of your day so you can get back on the right path.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.