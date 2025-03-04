4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Big Sign From The Universe On March 5, 2025

When the Moon aligns with Neptune on March 5, 2025, four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe. These cosmic signals are fairly hard to miss. Each attempt the universe makes to communicate tells that no uncertain terms following one's dream is the right way to go.

Astrologically, Neptune is more than just an inspiring object in the night sky; it's the stuff that dreams are made of, and if ever there were a time to believe in one's self and make that dream happen, it's today, so let's get to it. Dream big, live better.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on March 5, 2025:

1. Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've always been a highly inspired person, so you've been waiting for a sign from the univerese. You do things your way, and you rarely wait around for approval, which is great because you've also got the kind of personality that doesn't care what people think of you.

When the Moon aligns with Neptune on March 5, you'll once again get that feeling that you should follow your dreams, as they seem to be calling you with extra verve. The universe is giving you a sign, and you should heed that call.

Everything is an experience to you, Taurus, and during this Neptune transit, you'll feel as though you're onto something special. It's a good day to pursue your dreams and continue this way for as long as you like.

2. Cancer

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You've known that the universe speaks through signs. You've had something in mind for a long time, and you've never really had the nerve to take it out of your mind and make it a reality until March 5, 2025. When the Moon aligns with Neptune, you'll feel a touch more courageous than usual, and you will, indeed, go for it.

This is the perfect time to set aside your previous notions, especially if they contain any fear, as fear will keep you back as long as you live. You just don't want to identify with being that kind of person, Cancer, so today, you move.

You may not know exactly where you're going, but you are willing to try. The universe will pay back your courage, as this is a good luck day for you. Carry on and be well.

3. Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You may feel as though March 5 is all about the universe bringing you signs for the future, and this time, you're all ears. When the Moon aligns with Neptune, you're a little more sensitive than usual, and in general, you're pretty sensitive.

So, when the universe sets it up so you cannot deny something right before your eyes, you take advantage of it. Neptune's energy is trying to get you out of your mind so that you can make a few of those dreams come true.

And so, you do. During this Neptune-Moon transit, you get up the nerve to do something you've only dreamed of, and the nerve of it all is addictive in all the right ways. Strong Virgo, it's your time.

4. Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Now that it's March, you want guidance from the universe in the form of a sign that you're on the right track. You feel you wish to waste no more time. You've seen how dawdling around and procrastinating does you no good, and this year, you promised yourself it would be different. This is the year you take that chance.

March 5 provides you with all the signs and symbols you need to understand that the universe is with you, utterly. When the Moon aligns with Neptune, you're in good shape, Pisces, which means it's time for you to make something out of those dreams of yours.

And you feel good about it, too. You thought that by the time you did get up the nerve to do it, you'd still be hesitant, but no more, Pisces: when the Moon aligns with Neptune, you're in action mode. So, it's time to act. Let's do this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.