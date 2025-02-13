What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 14, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, February 14, 2025. On Friday, the Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon will spend the day in the sign of analytical Virgo.

We have one interesting change in astrology may reveal something in our tarot card reading: Mercury, the planet that rules Virgo, is entering the sign of Pisces. Mercury in Pisces heightens our intuition, providing clarity and understanding of things we can't see with our eyes but can perceive spiritually when we connect with our intuition.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on February 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Loss always feels like a crisis, doesn't it? You sense something is missing in your life and want to repair it by returning it or putting something in its place. What would happen if you allowed yourself to sit in those uncomfortable feelings?

You may find that what weakens you today makes you a powerhouse tomorrow. A small change in how you view the process could be everything you need right now to heal from it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A fresh start is what you need, Taurus. You may be reluctant to wipe the slate clean and begin again. Why should you miss out on the time you've invested?

But some situations will save you time in the future if you stop them now. Consider the long-term cost of what you're doing. Be sure it's worth your energy for the long haul.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Wake up, Gemini. You have been playing it small for some time, but the universe is tapping you on your shoulder. It's trying to wake you up so you can see all the alternative options available.

Do you have a hobby you want to pursue? Are you interested in something other than what you're doing now? Why not start small and work your way up to doing more later?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Do you have some bills you want to pay but are unsure how you'll make ends meet? You may want to take a moment to see what you can cut back and move around as far as expenses go.

What are you subscribed to that you don't use enough? What might you be able to cancel so you don't have that expense until you're ready to assume it again?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

How do you handle a promise breaker or someone you perceive to be unreliable when you need them?

You may have to decide that you're be more self-sufficient in certain circumstances. While it may be an adjustment at first, you may find the autonomy exhilarating later.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Do you feel sad sometimes? A past hurt can resurface, reminding you to value the delicate moments you experience in life now.

Pain is a teacher, and sorrow can help you see what people ought to stay in your life or not. You may always care about or for someone, but sometimes, you must do so from a safe distance.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles. reversed

Money talks; sometimes, when finances are tight due to an unexpected expense, it asks for dramatic changes. Do you have a habit you must stop or a behavior to reconsider?

Might one small adjustment to your routine make things better? Consider what might work for you now and start working toward integrating the change soon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Who is the most significant woman in your life? This nurturing individual may be the source of comfort, nurture and love.

Allow yourself to be impacted and to emulate traits of love, kindness and compassion in your own life. Today focus on the expression of feminine energy and it's ability to impact others, including yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Today, you may experience some aggressive or assertive energy that requires you to take action that feels forceful, perhaps even overly territorial. Do you have to set a boundary with someone?

Has a person seemed to be rude or disrespectful to you lately? A conversation may feel like a conflict you don't want to start, but sometimes, difficult conversations are necessary.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Agree to disagree? Not everyone will view the world in the same way, and there are times when you can't fix the problem. So, what can you do?

A friendship or intimate relationship may be too precious to end. Finding a way to either not talk about the topic or compromise where you both are comfortable may work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

No one likes to cross their sense of integrity to please another person. You may start to resent a loved one who seems to invite compromise in areas that you feel strong convictions.

Open up when you can. Discuss your view point. See if there are ways to help make the situation more transparent by embracing authenticity and trust. Aim for acceptance and work toward peace when the rift causes strife.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

How disciplined are you? What do you do when you feel like you are backsliding into an old habit, for example, sleeping past the alarm or doing things for others that they ought to do for themselves?

You may need to create some accountability system for yourself. Ask a friend to help you stay true to your decision to follow a boundary. When you cross it, decide what the consequence will be so you retrain your mind and create a new habit.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.