5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On February 12, 2025

Five zodiac signs will experience very good horoscopes during the Full Moon on February 12, 2025. Wednesday's astrology reveals sweet abundance and cosmic high-fives for all of us, while the lucky few are able to use the energy to manifest an even more beautiful life.

The Moon in Leo does not play by halves, so anything and everything can heighten your senses and emotions. It's the perfect vortex for manifestations if you can channel your intentions positively. Start the day with a mindfulness exercise, like drinking tea slowly or meditating for 10 minutes, or even try a Full Moon ritual. Slowing down and being intentional about what you desire will help you capture the Leo Full Moon energy in all the best ways.

Candle rituals are also a wonderful choice as the Moon in Leo is fiery. Whether you want more love, a bigger house, a promotion at work, or sweet surprises in your mailbox, there's a candle for it all. Pick the right color for how you want to feel. Pick red or pink for love, green for wealth, and yellow for cheer, and so on. Let's focus on the Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aquarius zodiac signs who are set to have great horoscopes on Wednesday.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on February 12, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Virgo

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m.

Leo, you have an incredibly good horoscope on Wednesday with this year's second Full Moon. So lean hard into this energy and watch as it brings the most transformative and powerful experiences to you. Just make sure to stay grounded as emotions can run just as high as every positive feeling.

Don't forget to do a moon ritual or speak some positive intentions and affirmations to the universe. Love is the name of the game here, whether you want to manifest a soulmate or more self-love and confidence. Let your heart guide the way.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Cancer

Best time of the day for Virgo: 10 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Wednesday is very good indeed, especially if you can step out of your comfort zone with a positive goal on your mind. Whether this is speaking publicly, even if you get clammy hands and stage fright, or confessing your love to the one you want, do something heart-centered and confidence-boosting, and watch the magic unfold. The Sun in Aquarius opposite of the Full Moon is here to cheer you on.

Also, now's an excellent time to do spring cleaning to bring in new energy. So get that vacuum cleaner out and go to town under the sofas and behind the curtains. A chilled drink and delicious plate of comfort food will make the experience worth it for the day and the days to come.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Leo

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Wednesday encourages you to stand your ground and make your opinions known, even if you feel you will face negativity. With the Full Moon in Leo in your corner, your stance may detract many, but will also bring you the right support and lead you straight to your soul tribe. Let your actions be heart-centered.

You can also vision board for the future with a focus on the one thing you want that will make everything golden, bright, and beautiful for you. Don't let peer pressure convince you to waste your wishes on the wrong thing, though! Mindfulness is the way to go.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Aries

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 11 a.m.

Capricorn, your horoscope on Wednesday is a mix of classic surprises, sweet memories, and some nostalgic snacks (if you can get your hands on them). Uranus in Taurus is here to make this happen for you, but you must first let go of your workaholic tendency. This is a small window of opportunity for soul rejuvenation, so embrace it wholeheartedly.

You will also benefit from sensory experiences on this day, whether a stroll down your favorite street with delicious scents wafting everywhere or a walk through a flower garden with blooms all around you (a flower shop will do too!). Embrace the magic and discover yourself.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aquarius: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 8 a.m.

Aquarius, your horoscope on Wednesday is all about trusting your heart and your intuitive nudges (and wishes). With the Full Moon in Leo acting in your favor, this will make you step out of your comfort zone in the very best way. You will experience deep inspiration and fantastic ideas. Impromptu adventures are lined up for you.

If possible, soak up some creative beauty by dropping into a shop or art gallery you haven't visited before and just let your mind relax as you observe the displays. You will soon discover layered messages and themes everywhere. Journaling about this later will bring insights for the future.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.