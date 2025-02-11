2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On February 12, 2025

This February 12, 2025, with the Full Moon in Leo, two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance. The Moon helps Leo and Aquarius zodiac signs connect with their hearts and fulfill their wildest dreams. Full Moons are a potent time for manifesting because the lunar energy in the sky is charged and full of magic. So what is asked for comes easily.

With this lunar phase in the big, bold Leo, we’re being asked to release what ruffles our loudest inhibitions. Leo energy doesn’t do dimmed lights, honey. This Full Moon serves as a reminder that self-expression isn’t optional — it’s healthy and essential.

Today, we release whatever holds us back, whether fear of judgment, imposter syndrome or that little voice in your head telling you to “tone it down.” Not today, sweetie! The universe permits you to shine, and abundance follows those who dare to be seen.

But, let’s be clear, this horoscope isn’t just about the acclamation, the acclamation, or the applause. This is about something deeper: the abundance that comes from fully stepping into your truth and owning it majestically. It is about figuring out what truly lights us up inside and being ready to chase after it unapologetically.

We will feel dignified in our unique approach toward commanding the stage of life — really owning what’s ours and what’s meant to enter our lives.

Leo rules over our passions, creativity and heart-lead ambitions, and this Full Moon is handing us the mic. What do you want to attract? What do you want to create? What have you been hesitating to go after? This is your moment to go all in, trust your talents, and watch as the universe begins to match your energy.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful luck and abundance on February 12, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, this Full Moon in your zodiac sign is a moment to enter the spotlight — no soundcheck! You’re not just stepping into abundance — you are abundance. Everything you’ve been working so hard towards is coming to a crest, and it’s about time to shape up for your rightful reign.

It could be a career breakthrough that cements your status as the undisputed leader of the pride, a triumph in your creative projects that gives your lucky personality a sense of pride or a long-overdue confidence boost that fuels your fearless pursuit of every ambition. This lunation is arriving as your celestial coronation, ensuring you receive nothing less than what your radiant spirit attracts.

This Full Moon demands that you shed any hesitation that has tamed your roar and kept you from claiming what’s already destined to be yours. No more pacing at the edge of the stage — it’s time to step into the spotlight and embrace your power.

The energy you put out now will shape what you attract, so move forward with the confidence of a lion unleashing its full strength. Trust in your ability to lead, inspire, and create something unforgettable. You don’t need outside approval — your energy alone is magnetic. Own it, and abundance will flow naturally.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, this Full Moon charges up your partnerships and helps you focus on the people around you. Yes, we know, sometimes you like to alienate yourself — you’re the zodiac’s rebellious visionary, always orbiting in your frequency. Still, this lunation reminds you that your greatest breakthroughs spark when you let others into your world.

You’re not meant to do this alone, and this Full Moon shows you how much magical abundance can happen when you collaborate. Perhaps it’s an unexpected alliance that shifts your trajectory, a creative co-conspirator who fuels your avant-garde vision or a mentor who comes in arriving like a comet at just the right time. One thing’s for certain: Whatever it is, it’s proof that when you open up, the universe delivers.

But first, Aquarius, it’s time for you to break free from the myth that self-sufficiency is the only true power. Hyper-independence does not equate to strength. You don’t have to be the lone architect of your destiny, piecing everything together in solitude.

The universe shows you that your life is about to change and how the connections you cultivate will be a direct source of abundance, so don’t be afraid to lean in and attract what you want. Say yes to the right people.

Trust that your community has your back. The more you embrace collaboration, the abundance and lucky opportunities will find you. This Full Moon isn’t just about shining — it’s about recognizing that your light gets even brighter when others reflect it.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.