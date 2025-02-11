Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 12, 2025

On February 12, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs that can tell it's time to move on and enter a new chapter in their lives. The idea of focusing on prior hurts seems unattractive. The thought of doing something else that is more whole and empowering with our emotional energy is on the horizon.

Many of us have dealt with our prior disappointments caused by misplaced love or trust, the time is long overdue when it comes to putting an effort into healing our hearts, and the interesting thing about this is that we might not even be in pain anymore; we're just playing the role of the 'hurt person.' That role no longer fits the person we want to be

Astrologically, we've got the morning Full Moon leaving Leo to enter Virgo by nightfall, and this transition point in astrology helps us get our acts together. When the Moon is in Leo, signals release, and when it wanes in Virgo, we heal. Cancer, Gemini and Scorpio zodiac signs could really use some of this Virgo energy to help us figure out how to stop this redundant behavior.

Virgo, it is like a slap in the face or having someone chuck water on our heads; while it's not as violent or offensive as any of that, it's still a wake-up call, and it will have us reacting. What we learn on Wednesday is that we can heal and rise above and that the time to do so is now.

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs on February 12, 2025:

1. Gemini

Nobody likes to feel heartache, but worse is to keep that past heartache going ad infinitum', which might be what you've done. Have you adopted heartache as a lifestyle choice, knowing it's not good for you? Do you now know that it's time to change it?

That's how the Virgo Moon will shift your perspective. Virgo energy helps you with the details and makes it easier to figure out why you've been hanging on to this dreaded heartache for so long. You discover you've overcome the past, so why let it control your future?

You'll discover on February 12 that you aren't really all that heart sick anymore; it's more of an excuse you've created to get out of things. When you figure this out, your entire world will open up. It's time to heal that heartache once and for all, Gemini.

2. Cancer

The past has had way too much of a hold on you, Cancer, and while you know it intellectually, try telling that to your heart. Still, during the Virgo Moon on February 12, you may see through the heartbreaking fog of the past and come to know that it's time to overcome and finally move on.

It's OK, Cancer ... you aren't alone in this. Many of us hang around in the darkness for too long, thinking that there's some kind of comfort in there. It's only human nature to cling to what was, but so much of that is because we fear the future, which represents the unknown.

And then, it all changes on this day. What's important is that you take the lessons of this day and apply them to all the days to come. You learn on February 12 that you are no longer attached to the past. Don't re-attach yourself. Do what's best for you. Overcome, heal, and move forward.

3. Scorpio

It is during the Virgo Moon that it hits you: you've been wasting time holding on to past heartache. You have spent so much time and energy going over the past that you've even made excuses to stay there. You've got your reason, and now those reasons seem irrelevant.

In February, this lunar transit will wake you up, and you will feel like you're snapping out of a long, dark trance. The light of day is here, and it brings healing energy. That's how the Virgo Moon works for you, Scorpio. This is why you heal and overcome.

You've known for years that this day would come, and rather than beat yourself up for wasted time, you get down to business as soon as the revelation hits you. It's time to make up for lost time, and it's time to reclaim your happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.