Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 12, 2025

On February 12, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs, while the Moon is opposite Mercury. If you've ever wondered if any of the time you put into something is worth all the intense effort, according to Wednesday's astrology, the 'answer to all those questions' is yes.

For three zodiac signs, the Moon opposite Mercury gets down to business and minces no words. Your hardships may come to an end in a variety of ways: a promotion, a raise, a bonus, or an acknowledgment. What do we want? To get paid! When do we get it? Now! Here's a day for celebration and this good fortune spills over to all the other zodiac signs in astrology as well.

So hang in there and get the job done. You are appreciated and valued, and on Wednesday, February 10, we'll come to see just what that means in some very materialistic ways. Congratulations!

Hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs on February 12, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Moon opposite Mercury to the rescue. Just as you start to believe that your 'charms' are no longer working comes all the charm and good fortune you need to prove to yourself that this is the day your hard work is about to pay off.

When you dedicate yourself, whether it's to a project or a person, you go all the way. You are humble enough not to stand around waiting for reciprocation, and yet, you do wonder if it will ever come.

Well, that makes February 12 so special, Libra, because during this day's transit, Moon opposite Mercury, relief comes fast, and you don't get to leave unless you feel well balanced and blessedly compensated for your hard work.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

There are so many things that you've done to deserve what's about to happen to you, Sagittarius, that you might even find yourself shedding a tear in gratitude. During this amazing transit, Moon opposite Mercury, you discover what you're worth to certain people.

When it comes to self-esteem, there's no problem there; you've always believed in yourself, but believe it or not, you are sometimes too shy to ask for what you deserve. No worries about February 12; the universe has got your back. Your hard work will pay off, and it will pay off in a way that you need.

This is the day you experience what it's like to be cherished. No one's mincing words, and because of Moon opposite Mercury, the messages are clear: you are valued, adored, and worthy of being paid and treated properly.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

All you know is that you work so hard that you sometimes forget your name. Yes, you are that dedicated; however, you are no fool, Pisces. You bring value to the job and are probably worth much more than you are presently being paid.

That's why it's a great idea for you to utilize the power of this day's transit, Moon opposite Mercury. This transit is basically about getting the nerve to say something about it. Sure, you work hard and love your job, but that doesn't mean it's a pleasure ride; you need your pay.

And pay is what you'll receive on this day, in abundance. Finally, the tides have turned for you, and your hard work pays off. Pisces and Moon opposite Mercury help make that turn take place. You will feel valued and honored by the time this day comes to an end.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.