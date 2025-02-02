This week, we have two important astrological transits on February 4 setting the tone for love horoscopes throughout the week of February 3 - 9, 2025.

As one of the planets of love, Venus entering Aries on Tuesday will bring out your inner adventurer and “take no prisoners” attitude in love. Now's the time to confess any feelings you've been holding onto or do something brave with your partner if you are in a relationship. Jupiter's retrograde ends on the same day, bursting any illusions and reminding you to beware of any power imbalances in your relationship.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for February 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Best day for love for Aries this week: February 9

Aries, you have a sweet love story this week! Bring out your inner child and find ways to engage with your partner or love interest in more heart-centered and magic-seeking ways.

It's not childish to want something profound. In fact, it's the very thing that will bring you what you seek.

If possible, go on a short day trip with your bae and immerse yourself in each other. The stronger your bubble of love, the stronger your romantic future will be.

Taurus

Best day for love for Taurus this week: February 9

Taurus, as Jupiter turns direct in Gemini, you may suddenly feel the need for peer validation.

While it's important for your friends and family to get along with your partner, it's also important to honor that your needs are met above all else.

If you're single and interested in being in a relationship, meditating with rose quartz can help you manifest true love that blends well with the rest of your social group.

Gemini

Best day for love for Gemini this week: February 8

Gemini, your love horoscope is strong this week, thanks to Jupiter, the planet of abundance, going direct in your sign.

Developing a soulmate bond is a strong possibility, so if you meet someone new and feel an instant connection (not just attraction), pay close attention!

You are more likely to find deep insights through conversations with your romantic partner or date this week, so encourage such quality time together.

Cancer

Best day for love for Cancer this week: February 6

Cancer, this is a week to make sure you're asserting your boundaries. Keep a close eye out to determine who respects those boundaries versus those who try to overstep.

Relationships built on respect are rare, so if you have one, it's certainly to be cherished. So make sure to clearly communicate your needs and boundaries and respect those communicated by your partner.

Leo

Best day for love for Leo this week: February 8

Leo, the planet of love entering rambunctious Aries provides just the spark your love life needs. So put on your best outfits and strut your stuff this week. You're guaranteed to attract attention (and romance!) with your confidence.

If you are in a relationship, do something with your partner that checks off a bucket-list experience for both of you, whether that's a fine dining experience, a trip to somewhere new, or even trying axe throwing together.

Virgo

Best day for love for Virgo this week: February 9

Virgo, this week brings deep insights about yourself. Any people-pleasing habits you've adopted become obvious this week.

With Venus in Aries in your corner, learning this may be uncomfortable at first, but recognizing — and eliminating — these habits can bring you love of the truest kind and respect for yourself and your abilities.

This week, you're discovering new layers of your relationship. Cherish those moments.

Libra

Best day for love for Libra this week: February 9

Libra, your love life will be at its absolute best when you indulge your senses through slower activities and experiences.

Whether it's a wine tasting or a date night at home, creative ideas that bring out the slow and deep are called for here.

Scorpio

Best day for love for Scorpio this week: February 9

Scorpio, hidden knowledge and occult themes will be prevalent in your love life this week, which is right up your alley. These themes will have an undercurrent of fun and wonder.

Since Jupiter direct in Gemini is highlighted for you in love, a new friend with a lot of knowledge of mysterious things may be something to look forward to. You may also find love while delving into these hidden subjects, maybe even at the local library!

Sagittarius

Best day for love for Sagittarius this week: February 7

Sagittarius, find joy where you can and bring those experiences to your love life as topics of conversation, novelty, and delight. This is a week of having fun in more unconventional and unexpected ways.

The Mars retrograde energy can bring up subjects from the past this week, but soul healing awaits through the power of love and connection.

Capricorn

Best day for love for Capricorn this week: February 3

Capricorn, your love horoscope this week is all about the sweet things love brings, such as deep conversations that speak to your heart, shared hobbies and interests, and the joy of cuddling by the fireplace.

Jupiter direct in Gemini is here to open your eyes (and heart)... if you choose to let it. Sometimes longevity in love is established through the ephemeral and whimsical that only last for moments, creating layers and layers of rich memories.

Aquarius

Best day for love for Aquarius this week: February 3

Aquarius, your love horoscope this week is all about your roots. Celebrate them and embrace each other's culture.

If possible, create a love journal and engage with it like a scrapbooker. The visual treats will help you manifest more sweetness in your romance and life.

Pisces

Best day for love for Pisces this week: February 5

Pisces, Venus in Aries drives your romance this week, encouraging you to let go of any fears holding you back from true love.

Make room for the spontaneous to experience personal and relationship breakthroughs that help you realize all the layers you still haven't explored within yourself.

Love will open the doors to your true self.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.